Stanford legend Tanner McKee letting two worlds collide in NFL's first ever Brazil game
The NFL will explore some unfamiliar territory this season, with the league adding a game in Brazil to the International Series, making it the first game in league history to be played in the country. The Week 1 matchup will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers and while it is a new experience for both teams, former Stanford Cardinal and current Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee will get the chance to finally play an American football game in a place that he spent years of his life getting to know.
A standout for the Cardinal from 2020-2022, starting the latter two years and ending his career with over 5,000 passing yards and nearly 30 touchdowns, McKee actually took a couple years off from football before joining Stanford, spending his first couple of years after high school embarking on a two-year long mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Curitiba, Brazil, where he was sent to promote the values and ideals of the church.
Throughout McKee’s time in Brazil, where the former four-star recruit lost weight as he took time away from the game, he always hoped to not only make his return to the field, which he did when he joined Stanford as its quarterback, he also dreamed that he would one day get a shot to play in the NFL. After being selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, McKee is now getting to live out his dream. However, in 2024, McKee will not only be living out his dream when he suits up for Philly, he will also get the chance to do it in the place that helped make him who he is today.
In an article written by Deseret News’ Jeff Call, McKee explains that getting the chance to return to a place where he grew so much and getting the chance to experience the culture again as a football player, is something that he and his wife, Lauren are looking forward to as the start of the season looms.
“I’m fired up to go back,” McKee said in the Call article. “I haven’t been back since my mission. It’s always been a goal for me and my wife, Lauren, to go back at some point and do a football camp there. Obviously, this will be a perfect [situation]. [It will be] the first time back since the mission. I’m excited.”
The Eagles currently have four quarterbacks on their roster, and with Jalen Hurts already cemented as the starter, McKee will fight for a shot at the backup job in training camp. While he may not get the chance to showcase his talent when the team plays down in Brazil, he will take the opportunity to soak it all in and enjoy every moment of the unforgettable experience.
McKee, who learned and still speaks some Portuguese, will surely be the unofficial tour guide for the Eagles when they travel down to São Paulo. While McKee will be taking in the vibes of his past, he will also keep his eyes on the prize, going down there on another mission that involves helping to bring an opening game victory home to Philadelphia.