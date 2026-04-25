Stanford's Tight End Factory Strikes Again As Sam Roush Lands In Chicago

Stanford football continues to live up to its Tight End U nickname. Earning that moniker for producing numerous tight ends that have gone on to have successful NFL careers, such as Zach Ertz, Stanford has become a hotbed for tight end prospects, with each one of them hoping to become a big star at the next level.

Well Stanford's most recent tight end, Sam Roush, is the latest edition to the TE U phenomenon. On Friday, Roush's NFL dreams became a reality after the Chicago Bears selected him in the third round with the 69th overall pick.

Already heading into the draft process as a highly touted prospect, Roush's strong performance at both the NFL combine and his pro day caused his stock to skyrocket, with many projecting him to be a day two pick.

The Bears, wanting to add more to their growing offense, chose Roush with the 69th pick. Already having a young starting tight end in Colston Loveland, Roush joins Chicago as both a depth piece and someone who can play in a two tight end set.

An elite blocker, Roush's selection gives the Bears essentially an extra lineman who can help the Bears' offense reach new heights. A top-10 offensive team all throughout the 2025 season, the Bears hope that Roush unlocks a new level, turning them from the No. 4 overall team in total offense to the No. 1 team.

Roush however will not have much of a chance to start, despite being a big investment for the Bears. Drafting Loveland 10th overall in last year's draft, he was an All-Rookie selection after recording 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns, quickly becoming a top pass catching option for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Roush ends his four season college career with 119 catches for 1,201 yards and four touchdowns in a struggling Stanford offense, but he proved his worth as a pass catcher and can easily provide in that category for the Bears.

But it's his blocking ability that Roush will be counted on for, adding stability to a Stanford offensive line that struggled with injuries and inconsistent play during his tenure on The Farm.

For Stanford, Roush's selection makes it 12 straight years that a Cardinal alum has been drafted into the NFL, joining former teammates Joshua Karty (Rams) in 2024 and Elic Ayomanor (Titans) in 2025, among others. But Roush is focused on one thing heading into his rookie season—proving that he has what it takes to become a star at football's highest level.