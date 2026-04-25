Bears Bolster '13' Personnel Packages with Dominant Blocking TE Sam Roush

With the No. 69 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Stanford tight end Sam Roush.

The Bears made a trade back to acquire this pick. Chicago made the deal with the Tennessee Titans, sending their 60th pick for Nos. 69 (third round) and 144 (fifth round).

This pick is somewhat surprising, considering the Bears are already stocked at tight end with Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland. One benefit could be in Bears coach Ben Johnson's desire to run '13' personnel (three tight ends). Roush's blocking ability and ability after the catch combined with the receiving ability of Loveland and Kmet would make the intentions of such personnel packages very difficult to identify.

Roush, measuring in at 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, wasn't the greatest blocker in the NCAA, according to PFF, but his frame and growth within an offense based on schematic advantage from formations

Let's dive into the details of Chicago's first of two third-round picks.

Why Bears drafted Sam Roush

Stanford tight end Sam Roush. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's two possible explanations for this pick: the Bears are going to move Kmet or Roush was simply the best player on general manager Ryan Poles' board and he just went BPA.

The problem with the Kmet angle is he just said he expected to stay this season, so there's that.

"Got to my exit meeting with them about right after the game against LA. If you were to ask me right after that, I didn't think I was going anywhere," Kmet said. "Kind of felt that throughout the offseason. Look, Ryan and Ben, I really take them at their word for what they say. They're very honest guys. They expressed an interest in me being here, staying here and all that. But I also understand if an offer comes across their plate for them to make a move or them to make a change, they would definitely do that. No, I never really felt I would be playing anywhere else this year."

Roush had good production in college. His best season came in 2025, when he posted 545 receiving yards and two scores. In the two years prior, Roush combined for 622 yards and two scores.

What jumps off the page at you is Roush's size, as he stands at 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds. That is the kind of size you'd want for a blocking tight end, but spending a third round pick on Roush remains questionable, at the very best, even if the plan is to jettison Kmet at some point.

The Bears had much bigger needs to address on defense.

Bears' list of 2026 NFL Draft picks

Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 25: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Round 2, Pick 57: C Logan Jones, Iowa

Round 3, Pick 69 (via TEN): TE Sam Roush, Stanford

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 4, Pick 129 (via LAR)

Round 5, Pick 144 (via TEN)

Round 7, Pick 239 (via PHI)

Follow our Bears draft picks tracker for every selection, trade and grade for each move.

2026 NFL Draft schedule, how to watch

General view of the stage during the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): Friday, April 24, 6 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)