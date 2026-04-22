Stanford Football's Sam Roush Can be an Instant Starter in the NFL

In just a couple of days, the 2026 NFL Draft will begin in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where all 32 NFL teams will gather, hoping that they can land that difference maker that can take them to new heights. For the players in the draft, their goal is simple: Proving to whichever team that takes them that they can be what they are projected to become—or more.

For Stanford tight end Sam Roush, a quietly good college career has him rising rapidly on draft boards, with multiple teams, such as the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers connected to drafting the Cardinal standout.

Despite being with Stanford in an era where the program only a combined total of 13 wins in his four seasons there, Roush was a bright spot on the roster, and proved that he has all the intangibles and skills to be a day one starter in the NFL.

The case for Roush in the draft

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford tight end Sam Roush (TE21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Amassing over 1,201 career receiving yards and four touchdowns, Roush provided the Cardinal with a major threat as a receiver, but when it came to blocking, Roush may be one of the best in the country.

Known for his physicality and run blocking capabilities, Roush is effectively an additional linemen and is a big reason why Stanford's running backs saw more success over the last couple of seasons as Roush saw more playing time.

In the NFL, tight ends who can be good receivers is important, but if they can block well, they are always valuable.

In a time where good line play is inconsistent, having a guy like Roush block can open up plenty of new opportunities and see the offense reach heights. The NFL is more of a passing league these days, with 54% of all snaps across the league leading to the quarterback airing it out. That said, there is still a good amount of running attempts per game, and you need blocking for both facets.

While not projected to be a first round pick, Roush is considered a likely day two pick at this point. Whichever team he ends up on, expect him to compete for a starting role.

The 49ers, a team that has been linked to Roush in the past, could use another tight end in case George Kittle is unable to return from his achilles injury in time for Week 1. In that case, the 49ers could draft Roush to start and let him prove that he has what it takes to take over for Kittle on a permanent basis when he retires.

At the NFL combine, Roush's impressive performance turned heads and got people to really start talking about him. It also made teams go back and look at his tape with a fresh perspective.

Already having the size, standing at 6-foot-6, 267 pounds, and proving that he can block well and be a good receiver, Roush's athleticism was put on full display. Running a 4.70 40-yard dash, a 1.61 10-yard split, a 4.37 20-yard shuttle while jumping 38.5 inches in the broad jump, Roush has the tools to find success in the NFL, and in a much faster paced league, that skillset will prove very important.

The first round of the NFL Draft begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday (PDT) while round two begins at 4 p.m. (PDT) on Friday, with the whole draft available to watch on ESPN/ABC and the NFL Network.

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