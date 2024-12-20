Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor declares for the NFL Draft
Another Stanford Cardinal is headed to the NFL. On Friday, star wide receiver Elic Ayomanor announced on his X/Twitter account that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, forgoing the remainder of his eligibility.
Missing his true freshman season in 2022 due to an injury, Ayomanor quickly burst onto the scene in 2023, where a 294 yard game against Colorado made him Stanford's new single-game record holder in receiving yards. For the season, he finished with 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Cardinal in every receiving category.
While regressing a little bit this year, Ayomanor put together another dominant campaign and once again finished as the Cardinal's leading receiver, catching 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns, putting together multiple double digit catch and 100 yard games.
Originally from Medicine Hat, Canada, Ayomanor came to the United States to play high school football, eventually finishing his prep career at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts.
Ending his career as a top 10 rated receiver in Massachusetts, Ayomanor was a highly touted recruit with offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Notre Dame, California and Tennessee, but ultimately chose to take his talents to The Farm, with the strong football program combined with the highly prestigious education being the main factors.
Currently projected to be drafted anywhere between No. 47 and No. 71, Ayomanor should get substantial looks by franchises in need of a star receiver and with what he can bring to the table, expect him to be drafted into a situation that allows him to make an immediate impact.