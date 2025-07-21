Tennessee Titans Rookie Compared to Tampa Bay Bucs Standout Wide Receiver
The Tennessee Titans had one heck of a draft, landing Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, which will hopefully set the franchise on a new path forward. Former Stanford Cardinal Elic Ayomanor, selected in the fourth round, also appears to have a bright future ahead of him.
Standing 6-foot-2, 206, Ayomanor is a big, physical receiver with an impressive wing span that could be in a position to slot in as the Titans X receiver, given his size and ability. Being the go-to receiver with fellow rookie Ward under center is not off the table at all, and has plenty of people excited to see Ayomanor in games.
Recently CBS Sports NFL analyst Charles Davis gave a slight comp to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide out Chris Godwin, saying, "He has shades of Chris Godwin with his physical build, movement skills, aggressiveness to and for the ball, and his competitiveness."
Godwin was originally a third round pick of Tampa Bay back in 2017, and in his rookie year out of Penn State he put up 34 receptions on 54 targets and totaled 525 yards and one touchdown. 27 of those 34 catches went for a first down.
In his second season, Godwin was able to haul in 59 catches on 95 targets, good for 842 yards and seven touchdowns. In four of his next five seasons he went over 1,000 yards receiving.
If Ayomanor is able to follow a similar trajectory, the Titans will have hit a home run with this selection. The reason to believe it could happen is that he and Cam Ward are coming into the league at the same time, and they'll be able to grow together and really begin to work on their chemistry oevr the course of the next couple of seasons, which could lead to something special as they each develop.
Ayomanor has been receiving praise in his time with Tennessee, and the youth movement they have going on should lead to some gains in their rookie seasons. The Titans ranked 29th in passer rating last season with an 80.7 and 25th in passing yards with 3,621. With Ward under center and an improved skills group around him, we should see a step forward from the Titan offense.
While improving the stats would be lovely, fans in Tennessee will be more concerned about the results at the end of the game. The Titans went just 3-14 a year ago, finishing last in the AFC South. You have to think they're in for a bit of a bounce back with the additions they've made this offseason.