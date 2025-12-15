Patrick Mahomes Injury Has Massive Impact on Chiefs vs. Titans Odds for Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 season when from bad to disastrous in just one play on Sunday.
Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Chiefs went on to lose the game, eliminating them from playoff contention for the first time in 11 seasons.
Mahomes' injury has had a dramatic impact on the team's odds for Week 16 and beyond, even though most of the Chiefs' futures are done. At DraftKings, the Chiefs are still favored on the road in Week 16 against the two-win Tennessee Titans, but the total for that game has shifted all the way down to just 37.5
As of Sunday night, the Chiefs' win total has been taken off the board with Kansas City sitting at 6-8 in the 2025 season. Mahomes and company were projected to win double-digit games entering the season, but Kansas City was a fringe playoff team even with the star quarterback healthy.
Mahomes shared a message on social media following the injury, and he certainly seems motivated to get back to the MVP level that he has showcased for basically all of his NFL career.
With Kansas City eliminated from playoff contention, there are just 10 teams competing for the AFC playoff spots. The Denver Broncos have already clinched a spot, so the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins (who play on Monday night) only have a few spots up for grabs that they can grab.
The Chiefs finish the season against Tennessee, Denver and the Las Vegas Raiders. It's possible KC will be favored against Las Vegas as well, but there's no doubt that the team's ceiling is much, much different with Mahomes out of the lineup.
It'll be interesting to see if the Chiefs' line moves at all throughout the week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.