Tennessee Titans Schedule Has Games to Circle for Former Stanford Star
The wait is over for Tennessee Titans fans. Months of speculation have led up to the release of the NFL Schedule for the 2025 season, and now we know where all the pieces lay.
All of the matchups, with game times and dates, have now been revealed meaning that we know how the new season could look. For former Stanford football star, Elic Ayomanor, his rookie season with the Titans is filled with some big time matchups.
Notable games for Ayomanor include his first meeting against Travis Hunter in Week 13 when the Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers--where Ayomanor returns to the Bay Area for a game for the first time since his Stanford days.
Then, in Week 18, Ayomanor and the Titans will travel to Jacksonville for the second meeting of the season between the Titans and the Jaguars. The bye week for the Titans will be on Week 10. The Jaguars' two-way star is slated to continue playing both wide receiver and cornerback after going with the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL Draft.
It would be quite a statement if Ayomanor can push him around again in the NFL, and if their cornerback combo can shut him down on offense too.
Even though the Titans did not get any primetime games, their schedule is filled with some big time games that will surely provide adequate tests for their new-look team that's filled with plenty of new offensive weapons.
Starting with the selection of quarterback Cam Ward in this year's NFL Draft, the franchise has gone all-in in building a solid core that can get the team back into perennial contention.
Below, is the full Tennessee Titans schedule that includes all available kickoff times.
Ayomanor's games against Hunter and the Jaguars are arguably the big ones to watch. Ayomanor, who led Stanford in receiving yards in each of his two seasons, put his name on the map during Stanford's game against Colorado during the 2023 season when he broke the Cardinal school record for most receiving yards in a game--logging 294 while being guarded by Hunter.
In the game, he helped Stanford come back from being down 29-0 and win the game in double overtime. All of that production came after halftime.
This will be a big year for the Titans, and having Ayomanor in the picture should add an even bigger boost to this rebuilding roster, and help Tennessee get back to the playoffs sooner than previously expected.