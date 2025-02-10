Two Former Stanford Standouts Win First Super Bowl Ring with Philadelphia Eagles
Two former Stanford football stars have achieved the ultimate goal for a football player for the first time ever; winning a Super Bowl. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles took home the win in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs, not only cementing their status at the top of the football world, but taking home only their second title in franchise history.
But for Stanford, it meant more than just that. Former Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee and former defensive lineman Thomas Booker were both on the Eagles' roster during the win, giving them their first ever Super Bowl rings. In what was a masterclass for the Eagles, winning the game 40-22, Booker and McKee now get to forever say that they are Super Bowl champions.
For McKee, his ring comes after a memorable campaign. Making his NFL debut in his second season in the league after Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett went down, McKee threw his first two touchdown passes in a week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, throwing both of them despite only attempting four passes in his time on the field. Leading the Eagles to a 41-7 win, McKee was then named the starter in week 18, where he completed 27 out of his 41 pass attempts for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Hurts then came back for the playoffs, sending McKee back to the bench, but his cameo appearances this season provided even more hope for the future, giving the Eagles a very formidable backup option in case Hurts endures a long term injury. Overall for the season, McKee completed 66.7% of his passes for 323 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Booker, who played sporadically in all 17 games this season, finished the year with 18 total tackles and a sack, and despite being a rotational depth piece, he showed flashes of excellence that suggests that he could be a bigger part of the defense in the future.
Starting his career with the Houston Texans, playing his rookie campaign in 2022 with them, Booker then signed with the Eagles practice squad before earning an active roster spot ahead of the 2024 season.
He also adds Super Bowl champion to his resume, hoping that he can play an even bigger role and win more rings throughout the course of his career. The two-time second-team All-Pac-12 selection turned 5th round draft pick has enjoyed a strong couple of seasons.
Ending any hopes of the Chiefs being the first team in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowls, the Eagles will go into the offseason eager to build off of their triumph from this season, looking to become the new juggernauts of the NFL and continue their dominance in 2025.