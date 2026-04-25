What to Know About Stanford's Collin Wright

Collin Wright didn't grade out as one of the top corners in the draft coming out of the Combine, but he has skills that will translate to the NFL and make him a useful piece on the roster.

Wright is physical, aggressive, and can help contain the run game. He's also been a leader for the Stanford Cardinal in his time on the Farm, earning a full-season captain's role in 2025.

The Chicago Bears selected Sam Roush with the 69th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Friday night, but there is hope that his Stanford teammate will find a new home of his own in the late rounds of the draft.

His injury history does add a wrinkle to his profile, as he missed time in both 2024 and 2025, playing in nine games last season and 11 in 2024. It's not a ton of missed time, but it could be enough to give a team pause and see if they can grab him after the draft.

Wright's scouting report

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford defensive back Collin Wright (DB32) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the Combine, Wright put up a 39" vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump. At his pro day, he added in 1.58-second 10-yard dash and a 4.52 40-yard dash. He stands at six-foot and weighed 188 pounds.

Following the NFL Combine, Lance Zierlein gave this overview of Wright: "Three-year starter whose lack of desired long speed and athleticism could pigeonhole him into a role as a zone corner or big nickelback. Wright has improved his coverage recognition and is physical when he gets his chance.

"However, he might not have the short-area movement/burst needed to stay sticky with man routes or make plays on the ball in off coverages. His size and stability underneath could allow him to play closer to the line for a defense that asks him to keep the action in front of him. Wright projects as an average backup."

Because of this, he has consistently been ranked as a sixth-or-seventh round pick in mock drafts. He has the intangibles to find success, and his leadership skills are certainly a plus for someone taken at that point in the draft, but there are concerns about how he'd fare in man-to-man with his lack of burst.

The good news is that some of that can be coached to bring Wright's level of play up a little bit, potentially making him a steal in the late rounds. In particular, the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins were two teams that made contact with Wright back in March.

The Panthers ended up taking Will Lee III out of Texas A&M in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, while Miami took Chris Johnson out of San Diego State in the back of the first round. If either team is still looking for depth, Wright could be their guy.

Behind the profile

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford defensive back Collin Wright (DB32) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

On top of the football stats and numbers, he's a Stanford guy, which means there is bound to be some quirk in his profile. Before high school, he was playing both quarterback and cornerback, leading the way on both sides of the ball. When he made it to high school, he went full-time into playing corner. "I'm just not tall enough to play quarterback" he said with a smile.

Wright told The Athletic that he used all of his NIL money in the stock market. "I put it in index funds and ETFs that are very diverse, S&P and NASDAQ and all that,” Wright said. “They give me a very diverse portfolio with consistent growth. I hate losing money.”

He writes songs and enjoys photography, and told the Stanford Daily that when he finishes up in the NFL he hopes to be a professional golfer. He's hitting 50-100 balls each week at the range, and is just knocking balls out of the area. "I think I have a future in golf for sure." There was no mention of his short game.