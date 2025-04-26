Where Could Stanford's Ayomanor Land on Day 3 of NFL Draft?
On the list of ESPN's top remaining players, Stanford's Elic Ayomanor is ranked No. 19. While it would seem probable that he'll be selected in the upcoming fourth round of the NFL Draft, we've also seen Colorado's Shedeur Sanders get passed over time and again in the first two days. Sanders was ranked No. 35 overall in the entire draft, and has gone undrafted for two full days.
This year it seems as though any outcome is possible. Heck, the Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round (and another in the third) for the first time in 23 years.
But in terms of the rankings, Ayomanor is the fourth-ranked wide out remaining behind Utah State's Jalen Royals, Virginia Tech's Jaylin Lane, and Colorado State's Troy Horton. That doesn't necessarily mean that's the order they'll be drafted in, however.
One team could be higher on Ayomanor and take him first off the board, or there could even be another receiver besides Ayomanor that is higher in some war rooms.
Out of 32 NFL teams, ESPN still has 17 of them with wide receiver listed as a position of need. The Jaguars are one of those teams, and they hold two of the first five picks in the fourth round. They may not take Ayomanor, but they could end up snagging a receiver off the board and starting a run on wide outs.
The key on Saturday will be how quickly the receivers start being selected. If it takes a few picks to get to them, then Ayomanor could be picked in the bottom third of the fourth round. However, if a couple of guys fly off the board early, then he could be in the top half.
The Tennessee Titans are in an interesting position to be the trend setters for the entire round. After selecting Cam Ward with the first overall pick, they now hold picks No. 1 and No. 18 in the fourth round. Their positions of need are listed as WR and OG. On the one hand, they could handpick the receiver that their new QB will be working with if they go with one with their first selection.
On the other hand, they could address another area of need with the first pick and still end up with someone they're high on at No. 18. Ayomanor could still be available there, and his blocking ability could be an intriguing skill to add in support of Ward.
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are another team with two fourth round picks that represent an interesting potential landing spot. The team is obviously talented already, but that could be exactly what Ayomanor needs. At Stanford, he's been the focal point of the offense, both for his quarterback and opposing defenses.
Landing with Philadelphia would give him time to acclimate to the speed of the game, and could allow him more reps under less pressure late in games if the Eagles are up late. They're a well-run organization, and would be a great fit for what Ayomanor needs to have success in the NFL. They hold the No. 9 and No. 28 picks.
The final team to keep an eye on is the Baltimore Ravens, who also have two picks in the round, though they're both in the back of the fourth at No. 27 and No. 34. The Ravens are another solid team that doesn't need a whole lot to reach the next level, but having Ayomanor and his blocking ability could be a huge plus for a QB that can run like Lamar Jackson.
The question would then be if Ayomanor will make it that far down in the round, and if there is a run on receivers early in the fourth, if the Ravens would trade up to get him.
We'll have to wait and see where he ends up on Saturday. The final day of the NFL Draft begins at 9 a.m. (PT).