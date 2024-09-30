3 Former Stanford Cardinal in MLB Postseason with Orioles, Dodgers and Royals
The Stanford Cardinal will be represented in this year's MLB postseason with Austin Slater of the Baltimore Orioles, Tommy Edman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Kris Bubic of the Kansas City Royals.
Slater and Edman were both traded to their teams at the trade deadline, and without those moves they would not be playing October baseball. Slater had spent his entire pro career with the San Francisco Giants until 2024 when they traded him to the Cincinnati Reds in early July, only for the Reds to move him to Baltimore three weeks later.
As a member of the O's, Slater has been solid, batting .246 with a .342 OBP, yet that also comes with a 29% strikeout rate and a .356 BABIP, which are both a little on the high end. He could be primed for a big hit in a big spot, particularly against a right-hander.
Edman joined the Dodgers in the middle of August and has hit .237 with a .294 OBP in 37 games this season, but he has also provided value defensively, taking turns at both shortstop and in center over the final week of the season. He's the kind of veteran bat that can have a big impact on a club in the postseason, either with a lengthy at-bat that tires out a pitcher, a big hit, or a solid defensive play wherever he is stationed. Edman can impact the game in a myriad of ways.
The Dodgers will have the next few days off while their opponent is determined. With weather delaying the Braves/Mets series this weekend, the postseason field isn't set in the National League just yet. One potential matchup for the Dodgers could be the San Diego Padres, but they could also face either New York or Atlanta as well. Regardless of whom they'll be facing, L.A. will be playing on Saturday, though the time is TBD.
Bubic actually started the season with his team, the Royals, where he has been since his debut in 2020. The 27-year-old left-hander missed the first half of the season after undergoing Tommy John last year, but he has returned to pitch out of the bullpen in the second half of the season, tossing 30 1/3 solid frames. In those innings he holds a 2.67 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and has struck out 39.
The former Cardinal is now serving as the setup man for former Oakland A's reliever Lucas Erceg in the Kansas City bullpen. The Royals will be taking on the Baltimore Orioles, beginning on Tuesday at 1:08 p.m. PST.