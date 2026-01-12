Patriots vs. Chargers: Live Scores, Updates, and More From Sunday's AFC Playoff Finale
FOXBORO, Mass. — This weekend’s epic slate of NFL playoff action is set to come to a close on Sunday night as the Patriots get set to welcome the Chargers to Gillette Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
New England enters this one having done a complete 180° since last season’s catastrophic finish, going 14–3, winning the AFC East, earning the No. 2 seed, and having both an MVP candidate in quarterback Drake Maye and a Coach of the Year favorite in Mike Vrabel.
L.A., meanwhile, has dropped two straight and enters the postseason as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They finished 2025 11–6, marking their second consecutive winning season under Jim Harbaugh despite dealing with a rash of injuries—particularly along the offensive line.
