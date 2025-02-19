Angel Reese, Indiana Fever Star Forming Bond in Unrivaled
Coming into the Unrivaled season, it was always going to be interesting to see how Angel Reese and Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull got along. On the Fever, Hull is teammates and close friends with Caitlin Clark, while Reese and Clark have been viewed as on-court rivals since their college days.
Yet, in the past week both Reese and Hull have been seemingly drawing closer. During the 1v1 tournament, it was Reese that picked out Hull's entrance song, which had former Stanford Cardinal teammate DiJonai Carrington in tears.
Then on Tuesday, Reese and Hull were seen celebrating during shoot-around.
To be clear, the part of this pairing that was going to be interesting wasn't going to be the Reese/Clark background noise that you'll see many people talking about. Instead, the whole idea of Unrivaled is interesting, because it's taking women that mostly play for different teams in the WNBA and having them form a smaller team to go and compete in 3-on-3 for a couple of months.
Would there be the same kind of camaraderie as we see over the course of 40 games in the WNBA? From the looks of it, the answer is a resounding yes, which is great for the continued growth of women's basketball.
As for Tuesday night's return to the court as a unit, Rose Basketball Club took on Vinyl BC, and Lexie Hull received her first start of the season, alongside Reese and Chelsea Gray. The former Cardinal would end up playing for 13 minutes, shooting 1-of-7 from the floor, which included an 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. Hull finished with two points.
It was Gray that stood out for Rose BC in this one, playing 18 minutes and scoring 26 points, including hitting the game-winning bucket that sealed the 61-55 victory. She also added four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
In the first game of the season for each team, Vinyl defeated Rose BC 79-73, so now the two clubs are even at 1-1 in head-to-head play. The win also bumps Rose BC up to third in the overall standings at 4-4 on the year.
Reese has been dominant on the glass throughout the Unrivaled season, and she snagged 15 boards in this one, along with 16 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field. Of course, grabbing boards is nothing new for Reese, who led the WNBA in her rookie campaign with 13.1 per game. Reese and A'ja Wilson were the only two players in the league that averaged double figures in 2024.
Rose BC will return to the court on Friday to take on the still undefeated Lunar Owls (8-0). The Owls star, Napheesa Collier, is also one of the co-founders of Unrivaled and just ran the table in the 1v1 tournament. Azurá Stevens, also of Rose BC, made it to the semi-finals of that in-season tournament, only to fall to Collier, 11-2.
Perhaps Rose BC will be the first team to hang a loss on the Lunar Owls. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. (PT) and the game will air on TNT.