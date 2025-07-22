Sky vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx face off, as Chicago aims to even the season series.
These teams have already played three times in July, with Minnesota picking up a five-point win and a 13-point win. The Sky, meanwhile, pulled off an upset on July 12, beating the Lynx at home by six points.
Napheesa Collier and the Lynx hold the best record in the WNBA at 20-4, and they’re favored at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Can Angel Reese and the Sky get back in the playoff conversation with another shocking win over the league’s best team?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference battle.
Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +13.5 (-110)
- Lynx -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +600
- Lynx: -900
Total
- 161.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sky vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Sky record: 7-15
- Lynx record: 20-4
Sky vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Ariel Atkins – day-to-day
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson – out
Sky vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Collier is a great bet to clear her scoring prop on Tuesday:
The Sky rank 12th in the WNBA in defensive rating this season, and Collier – the MVP favorite – has dominated them in their matchups.
Back on July 6, Collier scored 21 points in a five-point win over the Sky, and she followed that up with a 26-point game on July 12 and a 29-point game on July 14.
The Sky have not had an answer for Collier, who is shooting 16-for-32 from the field (50.0 percent) over her last two matchups against them.
This season, Collier is averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game, so I’ll gladly take her to hit her season average against one of the worst defenses in the WNBA.
Sky vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
These teams have played three times in the 2025 season, yet the Sky have kept every game within 13 points.
So, I’m a little surprised to see this spread set at 13.5 on Tuesday.
Minnesota is the No. 1 defense in the WNBA, but the Sky have done a great job against the number this season, going 12-10. On top of that, Reese and the Sky had won four of eight games before losing their final game before the break, with Reese and Ariel Atkins out of the lineup.
It appears Reese – who played in the All-Star Game – will be good to go on Tuesday. If Atkins returns as well, Chicago has the firepower to hang around in this matchup.
While I won’t expect an upset since the Lynx are a perfect 12-0 at home in regular-season games, I do think Chicago has matched up well with the Lynx.
The size and rebounding of Reese and Kamilla Cardoso is a lot to deal with for a Minnesota team that is just eighth in the WNBA in rebounding percentage.
If Chicago can generate a bunch of second chances on Tuesday, it should be able to keep this game within 13.5 points.
Pick: Sky +13.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
