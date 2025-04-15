Arizona Diamondbacks Prospect Named to MLB Pipeline's Team of the Week
Stanford baseball has a rich history. Not only is it one of the most storied and succesful programs in college baseball, but its production of Major League Baseball talent is noteworthy, with some of baseball's biggest stars spending their college years on The Farm.
And it looks like there are more former Stanford players who will be successful at the big league level, with former Cardinal infielder Tommy Troy earning a big honor thanks to his big time production through the early portion of the minor league baseball season.
Troy, who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks 12th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, has risen quickly through the minor leagues and is currently playing for the D-Backs Double-A affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
In 32 at-bats to begin this season, Troy is hitting .406 with a home run and three RBI, but it's his OPS that has really been eye-popping, with Troy having a 1.212 OPS heading into Tuesday's games.
In college, Troy was known for his multi-tool abilities, exhibiting his strong skills at the plate while being a reliable infield glove. In his freshman season in 2021, he hit .247 with 10 home runs and 28 RBI, and followed that up with a strong summer in the Cape Cod League--earning All-Star honors.
The following season, when he was a sophomore, he hit .339 with seven home runs and 23 RBI, further growing his game in the Cape Cod League again that summer-- being named an All-Star for the second straight summer.
In his second summer playing in the Cape Cod League, he hit .310 with five homers and 20 RBI through about 30 games and cemented himself as a top draft prospect ahead of the 2023 season.
Troy is one of two Diamondbacks' prospects to have earned a spot on this week's prospects team of the week. The other is outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, who the Diamondbacks drafted No. 31 overall in the 2024 draft.
For a team that is only a couple seasons removed from making a World Series appearance and is looking to become a perennial playoff team, having two prospects earn a high level recognition is an encouraging sign.
In addition to former Cardinal Tommy Troy, the Diamondbacks also have the recently promoted Tim Tawa, another former Cardinal on their big-league roster. Through five games played spanning 16 plate appearances, Tawa is 3-for-14 (.214) with a .250 OBP.
Ranked as Arizona's No. 25 prospect by MLB Pipeline, his glove at second base has been solid, earning +1 Outs Above Average in limited action. That glove should be able to buy him some time for his bat to catch up and potentially help solidify himself as a big leaguer.
If Troy truly is as good as advertised and continues to play at the high level that he is, he could very well end up in the major leagues much sooner than expected. Being named to MLB PIpeline's Prospect Team of the Week is sure a good start.