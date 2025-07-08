Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
The Arizona Diamondbacks inched closer to getting to .500 in the 2025 season on Monday, as they beat the San Diego Padres in their series opener.
San Diego is third in the NL West right now, and it has some ground to make up if it wants to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the division standings. However, the D-Backs are a pesky team – with a really strong offense – that could make that tough early in this week.
San Diego will have Nick Pivetta on the mound on Tuesday, and it is set as a favorite at home. Arizona counters with veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly, who enters this start with a solid 3.55 ERA.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this AL West matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-198)
- Padres -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: +113
- Padres: -137
Total
- 7.5 (Over -116/Under -105)
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Merrill Kelly (7-4, 3.55 ERA)
- San Diego: Nick Pivetta (9-2, 3.25 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): SDPA, ARID
- Diamondbacks record: 45-46
- Padres record: 48-42
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Fernando Tatis Jr. OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
This is a solid matchup for the Padres star, as he’s 10-for-28 in his career against Kelly with a 1.241 OPS.
Tatis has one double and four home runs against the Diamondbacks righty, and he’s hitting a solid .273 over his last week of action. He’s worth a look in a familiar matchup on Tuesday.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I’m buying a bounce-back showing from San Diego with Pivetta on the mound, even though he didn’t have the best month of June.
Pivetta’s ERA went from 2.74 to 3.36 during June, but he rebounded nicely in his first start in July, tossing six innings of one-run ball.
Overall, the Padres are 11-6 in Pivetta’s starts in 2025, and they’re also an impressive 11 games over .500 at home.
Arizona is 9-9 when Kelly is on the mound, but the veteran has not pitched well as of late, posting a 4.91 ERA over his last four starts. The D-Backs are just 1-3 in those games, and they don’t have a great bullpen behind him.
Arizona ranks 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.05), while the Padres are fourth at 3.31. With Pivetta trending upward after his last start, I think the Padres even this series on Tuesday night.
Pick: Padres Moneyline (-137 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.