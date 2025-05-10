Former Stanford Cardinal Gearing Up For WNBA Season
With the WNBA season less than a week away, fans are getting excited for the upcoming season. After an incredible 2024 season where the WNBA and women’s basketball took a massive step up in popularity, which saw a big increase in viewership, hopes are high that the trend will continue.
Going into the 2025 season, hopes are high, and women’s basketball should continue to be on the rise. This season, many Stanford athletes will be competing in the WNBA: Nneka Ogwumike, Haley Jones, Cameron Brink, Alanna Smith, Lexie Hull, Karlie Samuelson, and Kiana Williams.
Let’s take a look at how these players could perform, what is expected from each of their teams.
Nneka Ogwumike and Kiana Williams (Seattle Storm)
Ogwumike will be a leader for the Storm this season along with Skylar Diggins-Smith. The two averaged 31.8 points per game together, and provide leadership as veterans for Seattle.
Gabby Williams was not in the rotation much last season, signing after the Olympics, but looks to take a step up and become a consistent player for the Storm. Despite losing their top scorer Jewell Lloyd via trade, the Storm could still compete with their returners, and should be a top four seed in the playoffs.
Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks)
Losing Brink to an injury just 15 games into her young career, the Sparks struggled without their first round pick. In fact, an eight-win season was their worst in franchise history. However, the addition of Kelsey Plum could give them some life, and if Brink can come back strong, the Sparks could even sneak into the playoffs.
Haley Jones (Atlanta Dream)
The Dream snuck into the playoffs last season as an eight seed, but were quickly eliminated by the New York Liberty in round one. However, with the addition of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, the Dream can make a push for a better seed. Jones was a starter last season for the Dream, and will continue to improve at just the age of 23.
Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever)
The Fever are led by Caitlyn Clark, a star coming off one of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history. Adding Aliyah Boston in free agency only helped their future. Hull was the sixth highest scorer from last season, but should be a big piece in 2025, as the Fever attempt to make a deeper run in the playoffs.
The Mystics are in a full rebuild after a dominant late 2010’s. Last season, Samuelson had a career year, and is looking to build off of that, as well as being a leader to a very young Washington team in 2025.
Alanna Smith + Karlie Samuelson (Minnesota Lynx)
After an incredible 30-10 season where they fell just short of the championship, the Lynx are coming back for vengeance with Napheesha Collier and crew. Smith started every game, and her 10 points per game had her fourth on the team. With the Lynx returning the majority of their production, Collier, Smith, and the rest of Minnesota has a chance to take home the title.
Karlie Samuelson was traded to the Lynx just a couple of weeks ago, and figures to be a nice depth piece for this club with title aspirations. Samuelson and Smith were Cardinal teammates from 2015-17.
Overall, every Stanford alum will be a big part of their team's success this season. The WNBA will be immensely fun to watch, and Cardinal players could continue to be a big factor in the leagues’ recent success.