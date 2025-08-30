Former Stanford Cardinal Promoted to New St. Louis Cardinals Affiliate
The St. Louis Cardinals have been having a decent amount of success with recent draftee Quinn Mathews out of Stanford, so in the 15th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, they doubled down, taking infielder Trevor Haskins. The Cardinals had originally assigned Haskins to the Florida Complex League at the beginning of August, but this weekend they have decided to move him up.
On Friday, St. Louis promoted Haskins to the Palm Beach Cardinals, the franchise's Single-A affiliate. Haskins has yet to play in an official game since being drafted, with the FCL season concluding at the end of July.
Palm Beach's game was postponed on Friday, and they'll be playing a doubleheader on Saturday. Palm Beach will also wrap up their regular season next week after six games with Daytona.
The 22 year old from San Jose, California didn't play a ton in his freshman and sophomore seasons on The Farm, but was a regular in his junior and senior years, and took a huge leap in production year over year.
This season with the Stanford Cardinal, Haskins played in 51 games, all at third base, and went 72-for-221 (.326) with a .370 OBP. His walk rate was just 4.9%, which is a bit low for a college bat, but his strikeout rate was also fairly low at 13.1%. With a 15th round selection, St. Louis isn't risking too much here, and they're banking on the gains he made since 2024 continuing as he gets going in pro ball.
Haskins also put up a .945 OPS with a solid 14 home runs, which is impressive since he hit six as a junior and had eight total in his three seasons on The Farm before the 2025 campaign.
While third base was his sole position this season at Stanford, Haskins played 54 games at shortstop in 2024 and was the team's second baseman in limited appearances the first two years of his college career. It will be interesting to see where the Cardinals end up having him positioned, or if they'll have him roam around the infield until they get a good grasp over which spot fits him best.
Given that he was selected with the No. 450 pick in the Draft, Haskins doesn't appear on the Cardinal's top-30 prospects list on MLB.com, but Mathews, the other former Cardinal, is currently ranked No. 5 in their system. The 24-year-old dealt with an injury earlier in the season, but he's back to where he was in 2024, especially of late.
In the month of August, Mathews has made five starts in Triple-A spanning 26 1/3 innings of work and holds a 2.73 ERA. In that time he has allowed just 20 hits, walked nine, and struck out 34. There is a chance that he'll be in St. Louis before long. Whether that's when rosters expand as the Cardinals chase an NL Wild Card spot (6.5 back), or early next season remains to be seen.