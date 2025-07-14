St. Louis Cardinals Select Former Stanford Cardinal in MLB Draft
The St. Louis Cardinals have had success with taking Stanford Cardinal in recent drafts, selecting Quinn Mathews in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Mathews is now St. Louis' No. 2 overall prospect and is knocking on the door to the big leagues already after flying through their system last year.
This year, the Cardinals selected Trevor Haskins in the 15th round with the 450th overall pick. The senior out of San Jose had a breakout campaign with the Cardinal in 2025, batting .326 with a .370 OBP and a career-high 14 home runs in the program's first season in the ACC.
MLB Pipeline had this to say of Haskins, who was unranked on their prospect board, "In his fourth season at Stanford, Haskins found his power stroke, elevating to his pull side for 14 homers while hitting .326. He moved from shortstop to third and looked comfortable at the hot corner, using his better-than-average arm strength and accuracy effectively. He’s a solid senior sign option who has the chance to be a utility option as a pro."
On top of finding his power stroke in his senior season, Haskins also was able to cut his strikeout rate to 14.3%. He does have a tendency to swing at pitches outside of the zone, however, but will also punish mistakes. He'll likely have to improve his walk rate to move up in the St. Louis system.
St. Louis has added some nice talent in this draft, selecting Liam Doyle out of Tennessee with the fifth overall pick, and high school outfielder Ryan Mitchell with the 55th overall selection. Doyle may be able to push up the organization ladder a bit more quickly due to his years at Tennessee, and could potentially even be in their rotation in the next couple of years.
As for Haskins, he didn't play a ton in his first two seasons at Stanford, getting into just 22 games over those two years and totaling 38 at-bats. He became the starter at shortstop asa junior and continued to put up the numbers he'd had in smaller sample sizes the previous two seasons. In his senior year he put things together and had a career year.
It would appear that even though Haskins is a senior prospect entering the Cardinals system that there is still some growth for him to accomplish at the plate in the coming years with St. Louis.