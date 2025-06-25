SI

Cardinals' Masyn Winn Raced Around the Bases After Cubs Star Lost Track of Outs

One player kept playing. The other didn't.

Kyle Koster

Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong lost track of the outs.
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn showed off the benefits of always hustling as he raced in from second base on a fly ball to center on Tuesday night. Winn's 180-foot scamper was facilitated by Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong losing track of how many outs had been recorded in the fourth inning.

The play started innocently enough as Alec Burleson lofted a high drive to the warning track that Crow-Armstrong easily tracked down. But once PCA had ball in glove he relaxed, thinking the inning was over. Winn, on the other hand, took off like he anticipated such a mental error and was able to score before the Cubs could get their act together.

The Cardinals would go on to win 8-7, Winn's run proving quite large. Crow-Armstrong offered a simple assessment of his performance.

Crow-Armstrong remains one of the most productive players in the National League and the Cubs one of the best team in baseball.

