Cardinals' Masyn Winn Raced Around the Bases After Cubs Star Lost Track of Outs
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn showed off the benefits of always hustling as he raced in from second base on a fly ball to center on Tuesday night. Winn's 180-foot scamper was facilitated by Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong losing track of how many outs had been recorded in the fourth inning.
The play started innocently enough as Alec Burleson lofted a high drive to the warning track that Crow-Armstrong easily tracked down. But once PCA had ball in glove he relaxed, thinking the inning was over. Winn, on the other hand, took off like he anticipated such a mental error and was able to score before the Cubs could get their act together.
The Cardinals would go on to win 8-7, Winn's run proving quite large. Crow-Armstrong offered a simple assessment of his performance.
Crow-Armstrong remains one of the most productive players in the National League and the Cubs one of the best team in baseball.