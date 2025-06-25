Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 25
St. Louis has posted eight runs in back-to-back wins against the division-leading Cubs and has a chance to claim the four-game series on Wednesday.
Masyn Winn was much to thank for the 8-7 triumph as he homered, drove in four runs and scored twice to help the Cards to their seventh win in eight games. In fact, the Cardinals have launched nine home runs over their last four games, after hitting just 75 across the 77 games prior.
Matthew Boyd (6-3, 2.84 ERA), who leads the Cubs with 10 quality starts, will look to help Chicago bounce back Wednesday. They've lost three of his last five outings and he has an 0-3 road record this season.
Erick Fedde (3-6, 3.54 ERA) has been a steady presence for St. Louis. He delivered five strong innings, allowing just one earned run on six hits with four strikeouts in his last start against the White Sox.
Here’s a betting breakdown for the matchup.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+112)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-134)
Moneyline
- Cubs (-144)
- Cardinals (+122)
Total
- Over 9 (+100)
- Under 9 (-122)
Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Matthew Boyd (6-3, 2.84 ERA)
- Cardinals: Erick Fedde (3-6, 3.54 ERA)
Cubs vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Midwest, Marquee Sports Network
- Cubs Record: 46-33
- Cardinals Record: 44-36
Cubs vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Crow-Armstrong Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105 at FanDuel)
I feel redundant as I handicapped a Crow-Armstrong prop fairly recently on SI, but his value at +105 given the matchup and series context is bringing me back to him. He has seven hits in his last six games and has three doubles in his last three. His breakout season has been accelerated in the month of June with 149 wRC+. He’s ranked in the top tier of hard-hit rates and barrel percentages at Statcast, which only spells trouble for some of the contact numbers Fedde has allowed through starts this season. We’ve had no shortage of offense in this series, so taking one of the hottest hitters between both clubs to collect two bases at plus money is the bargain you’re looking for.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
This is just about as far as I’m willing to play the Cubs on the moneyline given St. Louis’ recent burst. But let’s not forget what this Chicago lineup is still capable of offensively. It still ranks No. 6 overall in both batting average (.256) and on-base percentage (.327) and has consistently posted powerful exit velocities.
Several lineup regulars featuring barrel rates above league average with hard-hit balls over 95 mph at a premiere 26.5% clip. Fedde could be vulnerable to all of this with a hard-hit percentage of 41.5% (top 40%) and a wOBA against of .299, which suggests he is allowing too much premium contact.
Fedde’s surface stats mask some deeper issues, evidenced by a barrel rate of 7.7% and an xwOBA of .357, both pointing to regression. I trust Boyd’s profile more and he’s proved he can keep the Cubs in games on the road, sporting a 3.22 ERA and only having allowed three HR. But the pen also remains strong as it ranks No. 5 overall in ERA throughout June (2.92).
The Cubs are the better team, so we’re backing them given they're due in this series.
Pick: Cubs (-144 at FanDuel)
