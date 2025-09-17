Former Stanford Stars Hull, Ogwumike, Survive in WNBA Playoffs
In last year's WNBA playoffs, not a single first round matchup ended up going to a decisive third game, but on Tuesday night, former Stanford Cardinal Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever, and Nneka Ogwumike and the Seattle Storm ensured that their teams would play at least one more game.
After a late season swoon dropped the Storm in the standings, and even made it questionable if they'd make the dance at all, Seattle ended up earning the No. 7 seed and one of the toughest matchups of the first round.
While the Minnesota Lynx have been the league's best team all season long, earning the No. 1 seed, the Las Vegas Aces were the hottest team, winning 16 straight to close out the regular season, plus the first game of their series with the Storm to push that run to 17. That streak was snapped in Seattle.
On Tuesday night, it was Seattle that went on a run of their own. Entering the fourth quarter down 69-61, the Storm would outscore Vegas 25-14 in the final quarter, including an 18-6 run over the final five minutes to keep their season alive.
Ogwumike notched 24 points and 10 rebounds in the winning effort, while also collecting three assists and a steal. A lot of her damage came in the first half, keeping the team afloat, and included shooting 4-of-5 from three. It's been a record-setting season for the former Stanford star.
In the fourth, it was Skylar Diggins that provided a big boost, collecting 11 of her 26 points, including dropping in a ten-footer with 4.7 seconds left that pushed their lead to three. With that bucket, she ensured that the Aces would need a three ball to at least tie the game, as opposed to a jumped winning it.
With the series now tied, the Storm and Aces will travel back to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (PT) and the game will air on ESPN2.
Fever Breaks Dreams of Atlanta
Lexie Hull was in Indiana's starting five for Game 2, and she led all players with a +19 plus-minus in her 22 minutes on the court. She racked up seven points on 2-of-6 shooting (1-of-2 from three) and a pair of free throws, but also added five rebounds and an assist. She also found herself in foul trouble, collecting five on the night.
The Fever won this won handily 77-60, with Kelsey Mitchell leading the scoring with 19 points, four assists and two steals. Aliyah Boston added 15 points of her own, while Natasha Howard rounded out the players in double figures with 12.
Fever star Caitlin Clark was unavailable in this one, still suffering from her groin injury that will keep her out for the remainder of the 2025 season.
With the win, the Fever and the Atlanta Dream will meet up again on Thursday, this time in Atlanta, for the decisive Game 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (PT) and the game will air on ESPN2.