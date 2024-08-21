L.A. Sparks' Cameron Brink among the top five highest rated WNBA rookies in NBA 2K25
Enjoying a college career like no other, former Stanford Cardinal Cameron Brink was tasked to revitalize a once dominant Los Angeles Sparks franchise, getting drafted No. 2 overall by the team in this year’s edition of the WNBA Draft. She then promptly became a fixture in the lineup night in and night out, starting 15 games where she averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game before seeing her season end prematurely after she suffered a torn ACL in a game in June. Despite her season coming to an end early, her strong start and early potential was recognized in the NBA 2K25 player ratings reveal, when the former Stanford star was named among the top-five highest rated WNBA rookies.
Brink, who will be an 80 overall at launch, is tied on the list with fellow Sparks teammate and rookie Rickea Jackson, who also is rated as an 80 overall, and is behind Chicago Sky’s Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese and the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark. With Cardoso also coming as an 80 overall, it leaves Reese and Clark as the only two rookies rated in the 90s, with both of them earning a 90 overall launch rating.
Initially named to the United States 3x3 Women’s Basketball team for the Paris Olympics, Brink’s injury forced her to withdraw, but she was expected to be a major part of the team had she been able to play.
A five-star recruit coming out of Mountainside High School in Beaverton, Oregon, Brink chose Stanford over offers from schools such as UConn and Oregon and from the moment she became a Cardinal, she was an impact player, helping Stanford win its first national championship in women’s basketball since 1992 and being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team as well as being a Pac-12 honorable mention. For the next three years, she continued to cement her legacy, including winning the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2022 and 2024, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 as well as being named a unanimous first-team All-American in 2024.
Going through a rebuild, Brink being out has not helped the 6-22 Sparks, but with an up-and-coming team, and her expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2025 season, Brink will look to pick up right where she left off as she attempts to bring Los Angeles back to prominence and put them in contention to win its first championship since 2016.