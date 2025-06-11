Is Cameron Brink Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sparks vs. Aces)
Los Angeles Sparks star forward Cameron Brink is recovering from a torn ACL that she suffered last season, and she's yet to make her 2025 season debut.
It appears that debut remains on hold, as Brink has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. Without Brink in action, the Sparks are 11.5-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
This shouldn't come as a surprise, as last week Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts shared last week that there is no still no timetable for Brink's return to game action.
On the bright side, Brink has done "a little bit" of on-court work, she's been limited to non-contact thus far. The Sparks certainly would love to get the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft back in action as soon as possible, especially since they're off to a slow start this season.
Los Angeles is just 3-7 through 10 games, including a 15-point road loss to the Aces earlier in the season. That's a major reason why Las Vegas is favored at home in this matchup.
As a rookie, Brink appeared in 15 games and averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. When she is able to return, she'll join an impressive core that features Rickea Jackson, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby.
