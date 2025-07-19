Lexie Hull Falls Short in WNBA Three-Point Contest
The WNBA held its annual three-point contest, with the league's best shooters competing to see who is the best of the best. Among the competitors was former Stanford Cardinal standout, Lexie Hull, who was a late entry into the contest following an injury to Indiana Fever teammate, Caitlin Clark. Hull, who is averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting 46% was the obvious replacement choice.
But once the contest started, Hull was unable to match the dominance of stars such as Sabrina Ionescu-- who ended up winning the contest for a second time. From the beginning, it looked like Hull, whose three-point shot relies on a large vertical jump, would have a hard time in the contest.
Through the first two racks, she had only three points but after making a deep three, she started to catch fire down the stretch, making eight out of her final 10 shots.
Despite making four out her five money ball rack shots, she fell short of the finals and was eliminated. But Hull's appearance in the three-point contest showcased that despite not being the flashiest player on the Fever or in the league, she is more than capable of being an impact player and being a major force either as a starter or off the bench for Indiana.
So far this year, Hull has put together her best season as a pro and has had to take on a much larger role at times in situations when Clark has been injured. In 23 games played, with 18 starts, Hull is averaging her 7.6 points but is also averaging 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
She has also been a crucial part in the Fever's rise back to prominence, helping the franchise clinch its first playoff spot last season and breaking a seven year drought.
The All-Star game will be played on July 19 and while Hull will not take part in the actual game, Stanford has a lot of representatives who will suit up in Indianapolis on Saturday night. Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike and Washington Mystics star Kiki Iriafen are both All-Stars and will showcase their skills to the world.
Ogwumike starred at Stanford from 2008-12 before getting drafted No. 1 overall in 2012. She has also been moving up the all-time WNBA lists for points and rebounds in her career this season. Iriafen finished her college career at USC but was a key part of Stanford's dominance in the early 2020s, playing for the program from 2021-24.