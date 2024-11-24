Los Angeles Dodgers considering extension with former Stanford Cardinal
The Los Angeles Dodgers just won the World Series, and could be even better next season with the return of Shohei Ohtani to the mound. Yet, one of the guys that played a huge role for them in the postseason, particularly in the National League Championship Series, is the NLCS MVP and former Stanford Cardinal, Tommy Edman.
According to a report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network, "Hearing the Dodgers have had preliminary dialogue with Tommy Edman’s camp about a contract extension. He is due to be a FA after 2025."
This move would make a lot of sense for the Dodgers, who can certainly benefit from his versatility in 2025 and potentially beyound. Instead of taking Mookie Betts and moving him wherever there's a need, Edman can be placed just about anywhere as well. He is currently projected as the team's centerfielder on Roster Resource.
Edman, a switch-hitter, is able to move up and down the lineup and just provide depth for the starting nine. In the NLCS clincher, manager Dave Roberts had him hitting cleanup, and he went 2-for-5 with a home run and four rbi, playing a big role in the Dodgers disposing of the New York Mets in order to reach the World Series.
The 29-year-old will turn 30 on May 9, 2025. He's a career .263 hitter with a .317 OBP and a 99 wRC+, which is right about league average. Teams like Los Angeles are built by having as few flaws as possible, making a league average bat with defensive versatility in that lineup a huge addition.
He was acquired by the Dodgers from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in a three-team deal that also included the Chicago White Sox. Edman and Oliver Gonzalez came to L.A. from St. Louis, while the Sox traded Michael Kopech to the Dodgers in the same deal. In total it was an eight-player deal with some money also changing hands.
In terms of what an extension could look like, it would depend on the number of years the Dodgers are looking to go with him, but the average annual value likely wouldn't be too huge, especially for L.A. Ultimately it could end up being in the $10-15 per year range, depending on what kind of projections they have for him moving forward. That pay rate is basically projecting a 1.5-2.0 WAR player.
For Edman, though he's able to test the free agent market following the 2025 campaign, it's unlikely that he'd be looking at a long term contract (five or more years), so taking a deal with the best team in baseball may be exactly what he's looking to do.