Los Angeles Dodgers Star Should Return on Thursday
The Los Angeles Dodgers received some good news following Wednesday night's loss to the New York Mets. Former Stanford Cardinal Tommy Edman, who has missed the past two games after tweaking the same ankle he missed time with earlier this season, should be good to go for Thursday's series finale according to MLB.com's Sonja Chen.
Going from day-to-day to expected to play in the span of a few hours is terrific news for the Dodgers. Edman plays such an underrated but integral role for this club. The former Cardinal has been moving between second base and center field all season, which is key for getting LA the best possible lineup on the field each and every game.
It also doesn't hurt that Edman has been terrific when he's on the field, either. He's batting .242 with a .282 OBP, which may not seem like much, but in this Dodger lineup, his 107 wRC+ ensures that there is yet another bat to be wary of past Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman. Sometimes he even messes around and wins NLCS MVP.
Edman has also clubbed nine home runs this season through 44 games played, which is just four off his career high of 13, which he set in 2022 (153 games) and matched in 2023 (137 games).
In addition to being a solid bat, Edman's defense has been a real bright spot in his game. Between both positions he has racked up +5 Outs Above Average, with four of those coming at second base. His +5 ranks him as a top-20 defender in baseball, placing him in an eight-way tie for No. 18.
Among second basemen, he's top-five, while in center he's still above average. That type of versatility is the key to the Dodgers' success. Well that, and having their three-headed monster of superstar players.
But as we've seen plenty of times in recent memory, having a few star players in baseball doesn't always lead to sustained success. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were both on the Los Angeles Angels for years and never made the postseason together. Trout himself has played in all of three postseason games, losing all three.
Heck, the Dodgers seemingly have an entire roster of All Star players currently on the IL.
The trick to success in the Majors is building out an organization's depth with guys like Edman, who can do a couple of different things. Their versatility allows other guys room to contribute in a more specific way, say, against left-handers or some other platoon advantage.
While the Dodgers aren't necessarily in trouble in the postseason hunt, the National League is a lot stronger than the American League this season, so it would be best for the Dodgers to have their key cogs for as much of the season as possible--just in case.