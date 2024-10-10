New York Yankees hang loss on former Stanford Cardinal left-hander
With the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals tied at two runs each, former Stanford Cardinal left-hander Kris Bubic came into the game in the top of the eighth inning to face the Bronx Bombers four through six hitters.
The inning started simple enough, with Bubic getting catcher Austin Wells to strike out on four pitches, with the put-away pitch being in the dirt. The next batter was Giancarlo Stanton, and that is where the game changed.
Stanton took a 3-1 slider inside and just below the zone and launched it over the fence in left. The only problem with the pitch is that it wasn't far enough away from the zone. Bubic got Stanton to chase, but the Yankee slugger has made a career out of clubbing home runs a long distance.
Stanton told reporters after the game, "This is what I came here for. We need to wrap it up [Thursday]. No wiggle room. We’ve got to get it done."
Bubic agreed that the pitch was a decent one, but it was the count that made the difference in the at-bat. He told reporters, "It was more so the count than the pitch,” Bubic said. “The pitch was pretty good. To fall behind the count there, to a guy swinging the bat pretty well, this whole game and series, can’t happen. Especially late in the game, tight game."
Bubic would also walk Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera in the inning, but would get Alex Verdugo to ground out to end the threat.
With one down in the bottom of the eighth, Bobby Witt Jr. singled to left, and with two outs, Salvador Perez singled up the middle to put runners on first and third. Unfortunately, Yuli Gurriel would fly out to center to end the inning, and the threat. The Royals went quietly in the bottom of the ninth.
Thursday will be a win-or-go-home situation for the Royals, down 2-1 in the series to the Yankees. The scheduled starters for Game 4 are Gerrit Cole for New York, and Michael Wacha for Kansas City, and will start at 6:08 p.m. PST.