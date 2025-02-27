San Francisco Giants Pitcher Struggles in First Spring Training Outing
For former Stanford pitcher Tristan Beck, spring training will be about fighting for a chance to not only make the San Francisco Giants opening day roster, but earning a significant role on the pitching staff.
After missing most of last season with an aneurysm in his throwing arm, Beck is finally healthy and ready to go for 2025, focused on regaining the form he had prior to going down. On Tuesday, Beck took that first step, pitching in his first game of the new campaign.
In the Giants spring training matchup against the A's, Beck came on in relief of starter Robbie Ray, and pitched two innings, struck out one, walked one, and allowed four hits and two runs in the 7-5 loss. Beck only pitched in seven games last season with one start and came in with the expectation that he would need some time to shake off the rust.
Beck has been used mostly out of the bullpen during the early part of his career, appearing in 33 games with three starts as a rookie in 2023, but is ready to prove that he should be in consideration for a spot in the rotation.
While Logan Webb, Ray, Justin Verlander and Jordan Hicks are expected to occupy the first four rotation spots, the fifth spot is up for grabs, with players such as Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong competing for it.
But if Beck is able to put together a strong spring, his presence could very well end up being in the mix. One thing that Beck could look to really work on though, is his velocity.
In 2023, before his injury, Beck's fastball averaged 94.7 mph, while batters hit just .170 off it in 2023. However after his return, his velocity dropped to 93.1. Batters still had a hard time with the heater, but keeping an eye on his velo moving forward this spring should provide an indication of how healed that arm is.
This season will be a big one for the new-look Giants, as after missing the postseason for a third straight year, the franchise is hungrier than ever to bring the winning culture back to San Francisco. The National League race will be a very competitive one, but if players like Beck are able to bring added depth, then the Giants could be well equipped to be in the mix for a coveted postseason spot.
Another former Stanford pitcher, Erik Miller, has yet to make his spring debut after experiencing some numbness in his finger early in camp. According to Maria Guardado of MLB.com, he is being ramped up slowly, but could see game action fairly soon if he bounces back as expected.
Miller is the lone left-hander in the Giants bullpen after the team traded away Taylor Rogers.