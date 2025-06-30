Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Bobby Witt Jr., Rafael Devers)
Monday’s Major League Baseball action features a shortened slate, but that’s now going to stop the SI Betting team from finding some home run props to bet.
Every day, we aim to share some winners in this market – even though it is extremely difficult to predict home runs.
On Monday, I’m eyeing a pair of All-Star caliber sluggers, including San Francisco Giants newcomer Rafael Devers. The left-handed hitting infielder has gotten off to a slow start in the Bay Area, but he does have a favorable matchup in his series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Elsewhere, there are a pair of shortstops that could be worth a look, and if they come through there is a pretty favorable payout on the other side.
Here’s a breakdown of each home run pick for June 30.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, June 30
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+270)
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Masyn Winn to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+270)
Devers and the Giants are taking on Ryne Nelson and the Diamondbacks, and there are several reasons to expect an offensive explosion from the Giants in this game.
First off, Nelson has recently moved from the bullpen to a starting role, and while he has a solid 3.71 ERA for the season, the young righty has given up a home run in three of his four starts in June.
Not only that, but the bullpen behind Nelson is extremely weak. The D-Backs rank 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.31), and they’ve allowed 43 home runs as a team so far in the 2025 season.
That should give Devers plenty of chances to go deep, and he has hit two homers over the last two weeks (12 games) for the Giants. While Devers is hitting just .217 over that stretch, he has thrived against right-handed pitching, hitting 12 of his 17 homers this season against them.
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has a great matchup on Monday night, as he’ll take on the Seattle Mariners and struggling young starter George Kirby.
After missing the start of the season with an injury, Kirby has returned to make seven starts, posting a 5.40 ERA while allowing seven total home runs. The right-hander has also struggled against Witt in his career, even though he has yet to allow a home run to him.
Witt is hitting 4-for-9 (.444) with a pair of doubles against Kirby in his MLB career, posting an OPS of 1.111.
This season, Witt has 11 home runs, including three over the last two weeks. During that stretch, he’s hitting .320 with a .966 OPS. Plus, all 11 of Witt’s homers this season have come against right-handed pitching.
He’s a great target on the road tonight.
Masyn Winn to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Andrew Heaney is struggling mightily as of late, allowing 14 runs over his last two starts to raise his ERA to 4.48 on the season.
He’s now allowed 14 home runs in 16 appearances in 2025, making him an easy pitcher to fade on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals don’t have an easy pick to go deep in this game, so instead I’m going to target a hot bat in shortstop Masyn Winn.
Winn is hitting .333 with one homer over the last week and .286 over the last two weeks. While he only has seven homers on the season, this is a pretty favorable matchup against a fly-ball pitcher like Heaney.
So far in 2025, Heaney ranks in the 32nd percentile in MLB in ground-ball percentage.
At nearly 5/1 odds, you could do much worse with several MLB teams off on Monday night.
