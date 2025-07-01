Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike Named a 2025 WNBA All-Star Game Starter
There will Stanford representation at this season's WNBA All-Star game, with a legendary figure set to start in this year's edition. In what has been a great start to the season for both her and the Seattle Storm, former Stanford women's basketball superstar, Nneka Ogwumike, has been named as a starter in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, making it the 10th time that she will be a part of the midseason contest.
Averaging 17.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, Ogwumike has continued the dominance that she has shown throughout her career and has been the leading catalyst, along with six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins, in the Storm starting off at 10-7 and third place in the league. Returning to the playoffs last season after a one year absence, the Storm are looking to return to prominence and win their first WNBA title since 2020.
Spending the first 12 seasons of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2012 WNBA Draft put together an accolade-filled career during her time in Southern California, winning the league Rookie of the Year in 2012, the league MVP and a championship in 2016 and being named to eight All-Star teams, among many other awards. During her MVP campaign in 2016, she averaged a career high of 19.7 points and officially became known as one of the W's best players.
At the end of the 2023 season, Ogwumike announced that she was leaving Los Angeles and signed a one-year deal with the Storm for 2024. And after a successful first season in Seattle where she averaged 16.7 points and recorded the highest field goal percentage of her career, she was brought back for another season in '25.
A highly touted recruit coming out of high school, Ogwumike chose Stanford over offers from schools such as Baylor, Duke, UConn, Tennessee and Notre Dame.
Becoming an immediate star for Stanford, she led the Cardinal to four consecutive NCAA Tournament Final Four runs and was arguably the best player in college basketball during all four of her seasons, being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year twice, being a two-time State Farm All-American and earning AP First-Team All-American honors as a senior.
At age 34, Ogwumike is certainly closer to the end of her career than the beginning, but if she continues to play the way she is, she could very well see her career extend well into her 40s and join an exclusive club that includes legends like Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.
Ogwumike is currently No.9 on the WNBA's all-time points leaderboard, while Storm legend Sue Bird is well within reach. Just 12 points separate the two heading into Monday's games. Cappie Pondexter sits at No. 7 on the all-time list, and Ogwumike 20 back of her. In the next game, or possibly two, the former Stanford star should have moved up a couple of spots.
Her next opportunity to climb up the standings will be on Thursday, July 3 when the Storm take on the Atlanta Dream. The game tips off at 4:30 p.m.