Storm vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 8
A crucial matchup for the playoff picture in the WNBA takes place on Friday night, as the Las Vegas Aces (16-14) host the Seattle Storm (16-14).
These teams currently hold the No. 6 (Seattle) and No. 7 (Las Vegas) spots in the standings, but the winner of tonight’s matchup will break the tie between them in the standings.
Seattle and Vegas have been linked since the offseason, as they were part of a three-team deal that sent guard Jewell Loyd from Seattle to Las Vegas. Now, the Storm have made a move to replace Loyd, trading with the Washington Mystics for All-Star guard Brittney Sykes ahead of the trade deadline.
Oddsmakers set this game as a toss up, with the best betting sites giving the Aces a slight edge as one-point favorites.
Who should we bet on in this Western Conference battle?
Let’s dive into the latest odds, best player prop and my prediction for Friday’s action.
Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm +1 (-110)
- Aces -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -102
- Aces: -118
Total
- 164 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 8
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Storm record: 16-14
- Aces record: 16-14
Storm vs. Aces Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
- Brittney Sykes – day-to-day
- Tiffany Mitchell – day-to-day
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Storm vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Nneka Ogwumike OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-140)
This season, All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, and I think she’s a great bet to hit her season average on Friday night.
In three matchups with the Aces in 2025, Ogwumike has eight, eight and 12 rebounds. The Aces rank just 10th in the W in rebounding percentage, so it’s not surprising that Ogwumike has consistently gone over her season average against them.
While the All-Star forward has cleared 6.5 boards in just one game since the All-Star break, I think this is a solid buy-low spot on Friday night.
Storm vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
I’m intrigued to see how the addition of Sykes ends up impacting the Storm on the offensive end, as they enter this game at No. 9 in the league in offensive rating.
However, I’m not totally sold on it being a perfect fit from the jump, especially in a tough road environment in Las Vegas.
The Aces have played some of their best basketball of the season as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games and back-to-back contests. Las Vegas is 8-5 at home this season, and it has jumped into the top eight in the league in net rating.
The Storm have a better net rating – and one of the best defenses in the W – but they enter this game on a three-game skid. Over their last 10 games, the Storm rank 11th in the WNBA in offensive rating.
Sykes should help change that for Seattle in the long run, but I lean with the Aces to pick up at the win at home tonight.
Pick: Aces Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.