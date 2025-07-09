Storm vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 9
The Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun will kick off Wednesday’s WNBA action with an 11:30 a.m. EST start at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The WNBA is holding several “Camp Days” across the league, allowing youth summer camps to attend day games. The Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics played one of these games on Tuesday, and several other teams are following suit on Wednesday.
The Sun have struggled mightily in the 2025 season, winning just two games while recently losing star guard Marina Mabrey to a knee injury.
As a result, Seattle is favored by a whopping 17 points on the road in this matchup. Can Skylar Diggins and the Storm build on a strong 7-3 stretch?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and more for Wednesday’s action.
Storm vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -17 (-110)
- Sun +17 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -2400
- Sun: +1200
Total
- 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Storm record: 12-7
- Sun record: 2-16
Storm vs. Sun Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Sun Injury Report
- Jaelyn Brown – out
- Marina Mabrey – out
Storm vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop picks were written before odds were released and are suggestions based on previous player performance.
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Nneka Ogwumike OVER Rebounds
This season, Ogwumike is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, and she’s facing a Sun team that ranks dead last in the W in rebounding percentage (44.3 percent) this season.
Ogwumike is coming off a seven-rebound game in her last showing, and she has seven or more boards in 13 of her 19 games this season. I expect that she’ll control the glass against the worst offense in the WNBA.
Storm vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
It’s impossible to bet on the Sun right now, especially with Mabrey dealing with a knee injury.
Connecticut ranks dead last in the W in net rating, offensive rating, and defensive rating, posting a season-long net rating of -22.8 points per 100 possessions.
The Sun have lost their last 10 games, and they lost to the Storm by 16 in Seattle in late June. Since then, the Sun has racked up a 39-point loss against Minnesota and an 18-point loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
Despite being massive underdogs in just about every game, the Sun are only 7-11 against the spread. Seattle, on the other hand, is 11-8.
I’ll back the Storm to pick up what should be an easy win on Wednesday morning.
Pick: Storm -17 (-110 at DraftKings)
