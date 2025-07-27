Braves Acquire Starting Pitcher From Cardinals Amid Slew of Injuries
The Atlanta Braves had been plagued by injuries to their starting pitching rotation, with multiple starters currently shelved with various ailments.
In dire need of healthy arms, the Braves took to the trade market and struck a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in order to acquire veteran right-hander Erick Fedde, per a team announcement.
Fedde will step in as a much-needed starter who is ready to be deployed immediately. As it stands, Atlanta's starting pitchers currently on the injured list include Grant Holmes, Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, Reynaldo Lopez and AJ Smith-Shawver. All three of Holmes, Sale and Schwellenbach went down with injuries this month.
Fedde, 32, had been designated for assignment by St. Louis earlier in the week. He owns a 5.22 ERA with 63 strikeouts across 101 2/3 innings and 20 starts on the year. It's been a disappointing season for him after he logged a 3.30 ERA across 31 starts with the Cardinals and White Sox in 2024, but he'll be hoping to turn things around with the Braves.
Heading to the Cardinals in the trade are cash considerations and a player to be named later.