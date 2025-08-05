SI

Dodgers Fans Prepared Sweet Gesture for Mookie Betts During Difficult Season

The fans at Dodger stadium rose to their feet as Betts stepped up to the plate.

Dodgers fans gave Mookie Betts an ovation as he stepped up to the plate Monday night
Dodgers fans gave Mookie Betts an ovation as he stepped up to the plate Monday night / Screengrab via SportsNet LA
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has had a tough 2025 campaign.

Heading into L.A.'s return to Dodger Stadium after a long road trip Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, Dodgers fans rallied together to show Betts that they have his back. As he stepped to the plate for his first at-bat of the evening, the crowd roared as many stood to their feet to give Betts a tremendous ovation amid his recent struggles.

A plan for the ovation picked up steam across social media over the past day. And once some fans at Dodger Stadium began the louder than usual cheers, you knew others would follow.

Heading into Monday, Betts has a career-low .664 OPS through 102 games. He has never finished a season with an OPS lower than .800. His current batting average (.233), on-base percentage (.305) and slugging percentage (.358) are all career-low numbers, too. Over the Dodgers' last four games, he is 0-for-16 at the plate. He began Monday's game against the Cardinals 0-for-2.

Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Betts will remain in his No. 2 spot in the lineup despite the difficult season and recent stretch. “I’m going to continue to believe in him and trust that he’s the best option," he said pregame, via Fox's Rowan Kavner.

Even with the prolonged slump, Dodgers fans wanted their star shortstop to know they remain by his side.

