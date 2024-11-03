Stanford Legend Lexie Hull Added to New Unrivaled League
Former Stanford women's basketball star Lexie Hull was recently added to the 30-woman roster of the new 3v3 Women's Basketball League, Unrivaled. Of course, the addition of Hull has prompted plenty of rumors over whether or not Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark would be joining the league as the 30th and final member. That final spot has not been announced, so it could be anyone.
Hull, 25, was selected by the Fever sixth overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft, and in her three years with the team she has improved steadily, coming in fifth place for the 6th Woman of the Year award. In 2024 she played in 34 of 40 games, averaging 19.7 minutes per game, 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks. She also shot 47% from three, hitting 33-of-70.
Unrivaled will be tipping off on January 17, 2025 in Miami, and the games will be shown on TNT. The league was founded by New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx standout Napheesa Collier and will feature six separate teams with five players on each team. The format is 3-on-3 basketball.
According to the league's website, "Unrivaled will feature a brand new style of 3v3 basketball. The games will be played on a compressed full-court (70X50 feet). The league is also setting a record with the highest average salaries in women’s sports history. All 30 initial players will receive equity ownership."
The season will last eight weeks in total including the playoffs, with the top four teams at the end of the regular season making it to the playoffs.
An additional treat for hoops fans will also be conducted in February, when the league will hold a 1v1, single elimination tournament to determine the best 1v1 player in the world.
Unrivaled sounds as though they will be a very innovative league and they already have a number of big stars filling the rosters, with Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and Dijonai Carrington among those joining Stewart, Collier, and Hull.