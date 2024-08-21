Tommy Edman makes Dodgers debut, shows versatility
Tommy Edman is back. Not having played all year due to an injury, former Stanford and St. Louis Cardinal Tommy Edman had his long-awaited season debut on Monday night, making his first appearance as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting traded by the St. Louis Cardinals on July 29.
In the Dodgers 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners, Edman batted ninth and started in center field, going 1-for-3 with a single and a stolen base. Primarily a middle infielder throughout his career, Edman got the start in center with Miguel Rojas and Gavin Lux playing shortstop and second base, respectively.
On Tuesday night, it was Edman's turn to play short with Rojas getting the night off, and Gold Glove centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier, well, in center.
Edman, who played for the Cardinals from 2019 until his trade where he won a Gold Glove award of his own in 2021 and a Fielding Bible award in 2022, suffered a wrist surgery in the offseason after signing a two-year extension with the Cardinals. He was shut down from all team activity in spring training, leading to him ultimately being placed on the 60-day injured list.
As part of the trade that brought Michael Kopech to LA, Edman was also sent in the deal and missed some time before being activated off of the injured list in time for his Monday debut. Appearing in 153 games last year where he hit .265 with 13 home runs, 57 RBI and 22 stolen bases, Monday marked the first time since October 1 that Edman had taken the field in a Major League game.
At Stanford, Edman established himself as a very reliable hitter, finishing his three year college career with a .281 average, four home runs and 71 RBI with his best season coming in his junior year where he started every game at shortstop and hit .286 with 24 RBI, leading the Cardinal with 35 runs scored, 61 hits, four triples and eight stolen bases, earning himself a spot on the Pac-12 conference first team list.
Signed through 2025, Edman still has plenty of time to establish his role on the Dodgers and for a team that is poised for a deep postseason run, Edman could potentially be the hidden gem on an already loaded roster. Being able to float between shortstop and center will certainly give manager Dave Roberts some extra pieces to move around to ensure that his club has the best mix of guys in the lineup each and every night.