Trio of Dodgers Nearing Return to L.A.
The Los Angeles Dodgers should be getting both Max Muncy and former Stanford Cardinal Tommy Edman back in the coming days, with each expected to return to the club on August 19 when the boys in blue take on the Seattle Mariners.
Edman has yet to play in a big-league game this season after getting surgery on his right wrist and then suffering a sprained ankle. He has been playing mostly center field this week for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, while sprinkling in seven innings at shortstop.
On Thursday, Edman accounted for the only runs that OKC would score, hitting a two-run blast in the first inning. He finished the game 1-for-3, which is on par for how the rehab stint has gone for him thurs far. He is 5-for-15 (.333) with three walks and a strikeout while playing the Las Vegas Aviators.
While we're on the subject of injured Dodgers players rehabbing in Triple-A, Max Muncy has had an interesting week. His rehab stint just happened to line up with when OKC would be visiting the A's Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas, and they also have a player name Max Muncy.
The A's Muncy was a first round pick in 2021 and is currently climbing the ladder to the big leagues, ranking as the team's No. 8 prospect on MLB Pipeline. The Dodgers' Muncy was also selected by the A's, but nearly a decade earlier, in the fifth round in 2012. He was ranked as high as the A's No. 15 prospect by Pipeline back in 2014.
Of course the two Muncys had to get a picture after the first game of the series.
The last bit of injury news also involves utilityman Chris Taylor, who will be joining Edman and Muncy in Las Vegas on Friday night. Taylor strained his groin on July 24 trying to stretch a single into a double and has been out of action since. The Aviators' press release says he will be there through the weekend, though no determination has been made about when he is expected to return to the Dodgers at this time.