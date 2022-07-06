Skip to main content

ACC & Pac-12 in talks to form a "loose partnership"

The Pac-12, ACC, and Big 12 are hoping to stay relevant amidst the mega-conference talks

The college football world is now on its toes waiting for the next domino to fall, as there is certainly more to come after the departure of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. 

The Pac-12 conference has been the center of attention as everyone tries to predict which of the options they will select to either stay afloat and add more teams, merge with another conference, or cease to end all together. 

There have been rumors about practically every team including Stanford, who was linked to the Big Ten along with Oregon and Washington who applied, in regards to what their next move will be. There has also been the idea of the Big 12 poaching schools from the Pac-12, which would surely end the conference all together. 

The latest report from CBS Sports has a new guest at the table that is also attempting to stay afloat and partner with the Pac-12, the ACC. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported that the idea of forming a "loose partnership" that concludes the season with a conference title game in Las Vegas was proposed by the ACC.

Dodd explained the motivation for this move saying:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The concept, believed to have been proposed by the ACC, is seen as a way for the conferences' common rightsholder, ESPN, to increase the value of their current media rights contracts.

This move in theory may be centered around the Pac-12, but there is also a possibility that it would prevent schools like Clemson, Florida State, and Miami from jumping ship and joining the SEC.

Dodd also explained the immediate plans of the Pac-12 in terms of media rights saying:

On Tuesday, the league announced it was going to market early to negotiate the rights for its 10 remaining teams. The Pac-12's current contract with ESPN and Fox expires in 2024, though Fox isn't expected to be interested in Pac-12 rights going forward.

The efforts from the Pac-12 as of this past week have been stronger than any they have made in years, but it may be too little too late depending on how quickly the other conferences are to snatch up the remaining 10 teams. 

A detailed view of the ACC logo on the down marker used during the game between William & Mary Tribe and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium.
Football

ACC & Pac-12 in talks to form a "loose partnership"

By Kevin Borba54 seconds ago
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in the updated ESPN FPI

By Kevin Borba20 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Esquer and Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson meet before the game at Charles Schwab Field.
Softball/Baseball

Ryan Bruno makes USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

By Kevin BorbaJul 5, 2022
A general view of the Big 12 Conference logo on the field after the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

The Big 12 looking to possibly add six Pac-12 teams

By Kevin BorbaJul 5, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford a part of the Big Ten's wish list

By Kevin BorbaJul 5, 2022
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

The three options for the Pac-12 after the departure of USC and UCLA

By Kevin BorbaJul 3, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Is David Shaw on the hot seat in 2022?

By Kevin BorbaJul 2, 2022
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Social media reacts to USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12

By Kevin BorbaJul 2, 2022