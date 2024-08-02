An Inside Look at Elic Ayomanor's Journey to Being Stanford's Top Playmaker
In just one short year playing for Stanford, wide receiver Elic Ayomanor has established himself as a star, even breaking a long-standing school record for receiving yards in a game with 294 against Colorado. But getting to the top was not easy feat for the incoming redshirt sophomore, who has not only been the pure definition of a hard worker, but has also exhibited resilience in his quest for success.
Originally hailing from Canada, Ayomanor grew up watching football from here in the United States and eventually grew inspired to pursue his own career on the gridiron. Earning an opportunity to play once he got to his high school years, Ayomanor left Canada for the East Coast of the United States to pursue his hopes and dreams, ending his high school football career at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts, where he excelled at both football and track.
“Growing up there, you see a lot of media presence of United States of America football,” Ayomanor said. “Like you see those highlights on Instagram and YouTube and I remember my kid self vividly thinking I really want to compete with these dudes, I think I can do this for myself and obviously at that point, it was more of a dream. I didn’t think I would ever get that opportunity, but by way of good virtue and luck, I ended up getting the opportunity and I ended up moving to Massachusetts for high school, and I think just from there I learned what discipline and commitment meant to achieving your goals.”
Missing his entire freshman season due to an injury, Ayomanor came in last season and quickly made a fast impression, finishing the year as the number seven ranked receiver in the FBS, in terms of yards, excelling in particular in the second half of the season, and was able to find a rhythm, put his talent on full display and was able to show just how much grit and tenacity that he has in order to succeed.
“That was my first year playing college football,” Ayomanor said. “I tore my ACL my freshman year and I think a lot of it is just not only building confidence within yourself, but also confidence within the team and within the coaching staff. Something like that can’t be built in an instant, it’s built through repetition and doing things over and over again in the right way.”
Ayomanor is a competitor on the football field, but off the field, he is very grounded, listing adventuring as one of his favorite activities, enjoying to get out into nature and recharge so that he can appreciate the life that he has been able to earn for himself.
“A couple of weeks ago, I went to Lake Tahoe and just enjoyed myself,” Ayomanor said. “I don’t think you should take life too seriously all the time, there is a time and a place. Adventuring to me is getting away from that everyday seriousness that you bring to life and really just enjoying being here and being grateful, mindful and present in the moment.”
The 2024 season is here and in what will be his second full season of college football, Ayomanor is excited to see where his talent and potential can take him, hoping that it leads to him bringing glory back to the Stanford football program.