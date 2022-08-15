Best and worst case scenarios for Stanford in 2022

The Stanford fan base has been the source of growing frustrations over the past few seasons, as the program has gone from being one of the most consistent in the nation to a shell of its former self.

Stanford is in the midst of a skid that has seen them finish below .500 in two out of the last three seasons, and experts and databases alike are calling for their third losing season in four years. The pressure seems to be building when it comes to head coach David Shaw, as some seem to think he is on the hot seat, while others simply want him to change up Stanford's outdated scheme that is archaic in the spread offense world we live in.

Despite the refusal to adapt with the ever-changing world of college football, there is room for optimism surrounding the offense due to all the key returners they welcome back headlined by the potential first rounder at quarterback, Tanner McKee. The defense on the other hand is cause for major concern, as the inexperience across the defensive line could really plague Stanford.

The Cardinal struggled to force takeaways, couldn’t get to the quarterback, and they were dreadful against the run allowing 236 yards per game. With the new scheme change, there is hope that it will play to the strengths of this young front. Aside from the trenches, the secondary is very experienced and should be one of the best units on the team.

Taking all of this into consideration, I decided to predict what the best and worst case scenarios for Stanford are in the 2022 season. Let's start with the negative, and dive into the worst case scenario.