Best and worst case scenarios for Stanford in 2022
The Stanford fan base has been the source of growing frustrations over the past few seasons, as the program has gone from being one of the most consistent in the nation to a shell of its former self.
Stanford is in the midst of a skid that has seen them finish below .500 in two out of the last three seasons, and experts and databases alike are calling for their third losing season in four years. The pressure seems to be building when it comes to head coach David Shaw, as some seem to think he is on the hot seat, while others simply want him to change up Stanford's outdated scheme that is archaic in the spread offense world we live in.
Despite the refusal to adapt with the ever-changing world of college football, there is room for optimism surrounding the offense due to all the key returners they welcome back headlined by the potential first rounder at quarterback, Tanner McKee. The defense on the other hand is cause for major concern, as the inexperience across the defensive line could really plague Stanford.
The Cardinal struggled to force takeaways, couldn’t get to the quarterback, and they were dreadful against the run allowing 236 yards per game. With the new scheme change, there is hope that it will play to the strengths of this young front. Aside from the trenches, the secondary is very experienced and should be one of the best units on the team.
Read More
Taking all of this into consideration, I decided to predict what the best and worst case scenarios for Stanford are in the 2022 season. Let's start with the negative, and dive into the worst case scenario.
Worst Case Scenario
The worst case is as bad as it gets when you look at what Stanford is dealing with in 2022. Not only are they weak in the trenches, bad at stopping the run, but they also have one of the toughest schedules in the country. If there are not legitimate improvements in those aspects of the game, I could see Stanford finishing the season as poorly as 5-7 or 4-8 again.
Their tough schedule gives them no breaks, as they have to travel to Washington, Oregon, Notre Dame, UCLA, Utah, and Cal this year while also playing a tough BYU and USC team at home. There is a chance that in total they play at least six ranked teams, and of course lose a couple games they should't along the way which could equal a sub .500 record. If the improvements in the trenches aren't made, the team struggles to stay healthy again, and they are unable to run the ball on offense again it will be a very long season for Stanford.
Best Case Scenario
In this scenario, Stanford's offensive line actually improves, the defense can slow down the run, and E.J. Smith is the star we all think he will be. On paper this Stanford offense should scare opposing teams, as big bodied and talented pass catchers are everywhere and Tanner McKee is looking to have a breakout year. There is simply no way the offense is as bad as it was last season, as the ranked No. 122 in total offense.The secondary and linebackers that are returning is also a positive note. By no means will there be enough luck to win the Pac-12, but if all goes right I firmly believe that they can sneak into the 7-5 or 8-4 win range.
This will require Shaw and the offense to be a little more aggressive, a lot more efficient, think peak Oklahoma just not nearly as entertaining or prolific. In this scenario the defense also improves its pass rush thanks to the new scheme, which will help their sack ranking jump from the abysmal No. 122 they finished at last season. Whether you want to admit it or not, and there is no science behind it, but lately Stanford is always good for a couple wins against teams that they have no business beating (see Oregon last year). If they can pull of at least two or three upsets against the aforementioned six ranked teams they face, and handle the other bottom dwellers of the Pac-12 it will be a great season considering most people think they are doomed. David Shaw did say he "Feels like a tiger in the weeds" and maybe we are just overlooking his confidence too much.