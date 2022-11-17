Skip to main content

Biggest headlines around the Pac-12

There is a lot going on in the Conference of Champions
There are just two weeks left of the regular season in college football, and the Pac-12 is as still as unpredictable as it gets.

The conference is all over the place in terms of teams' success as three schools have fired coaches, a few others may be planning to do join in on the fun, and of course the conference is home to the most ranked teams. It is hard to keep up with all the madness, so I will make that the easy part for you by accumulating the most important stories around the Pac-12.

Let's take a look at what is going on over here on the West coast.

Bo Nix's status up in the air for Saturday's game against Utah

Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.

Uh-oh...Someone may have gotten a stern talking to and had their media privileges revoked after Wednesday. While head coach Dan Lanning provided the typical coach speak answer about an injured player, essentially saying that quarterback Bo Nix is preparing to play for No. 12 Oregon's matchup against No. 10 Utah, wide receiver Kris Hutson may have accidentally spilled the beans. 

When Hutson was asked about Nix he was quoted saying “Obviously, Bo is down, so it's the next man up.” Thus sending Oregon fans into a frenzy at the thought of Ty Thompson starting a game that can knock the Ducks out of Pac-12 Championship contention. The oddsmakers in Vegas have adjust accordingly as Oregon went from a 3-point favorite to a 2-point underdog, indicating that Nix may in fact not be able to go. 

Most important battle of LA in decades

Keaontay Ingram #28 of the USC Trojans rushes as he is tackled by Mitchell Agude #45 of the UCLA Bruins, losing his helmet, during the first quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The two Los Angeles schools and future Big Ten members are squaring off in what very well could be the most important rendition of the cross town rivalry that we have seen in 30 years. No. 9 USC is viewed as the conference's last hope to make the College Football Playoff, while No. 16 UCLA is vying to stay in the race for the Pac-12 title. The Bruins dropped a heartbreaker last week against Arizona, which thrashed their playoff hopes and has them on the outside looking in when it comes to the Pac-12 Championship.

This will be an electric offensive shootout as the offenses rank both rank within the top-10 in total offense. A win by USC clinches them a spot in the Pac-12 Championship and keeps their playoff hopes alive, while a win from UCLA will catapult them back into favorable standings and may even set up a rematch in the Pac-12 Championship if things around the conference happen a certain way. 

David Shaw questioned about being on the hot seat

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.

When speaking to the media on Tuesday, David Shaw fielded two questions about whether or not he felt he was on the hot seat or at risk of losing his job. One of them was asked by yours truly, but unfortunately he declined to comment either time. 

Despite not commenting, it was evident there was frustration that he was being asked this question, but to anyone outside of that locker room it is no surprise how hot his seat is. The program is now on their third losing season in four years, ranks as one of the least efficient teams in the country, and has shown no signs that Shaw is going to be able to turn things around. Heading into the Big Game this weekend, a loss to Cal who has been just as bad would simply be devastating for this program who was once one of the premier teams in the country. 

Jayden de Laura faces off against former team

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Arizona is fresh off a victory that thrashed any hopes UCLA had at making the College Football Playoff, and are now set to take their quarterback's former school in Washington State. There is clearly some bad blood between the quarterback and his former school as after the win over UCLA he told the media "It's personal."

Aside from his personal vendetta, Arizona is also two wins away from making a bowl game and have a prime opportunity to win out. Washington State can end de Laura and Arizona's bowl aspirations, while de Laura can show them what they lost. Despite all of the intense ranked matchups this weekend, this game may end up being one of the best ones to watch. 

