BYU Expected to Name Former Stanford Commit Starting QB
Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier was supposed to suit up for the Stanford Cardinal this fall where the former three-star recruit was expected to either compete for the starting job or be the future of the program.
But amid all the uncertainty surrounding Stanford football, Bachmeier left the university during spring practice and transferred to BYU, looking for a place to make a name for himself. And it looks like Bachmeier's decision to transfer is paying off big time.
On Friday, it was reported that Bachmeier won the starting job for BYU and will be the program's Week 1 starting quarterback against Portland State on August 30. Bachmeier, who has reportedly put together a strong training camp, is set to become BYU's first ever true freshman quarterback to start a season opener.
Joining his brother Tiger, who also transferred to BYU from Stanford for the upcoming season, Bachmeier and his brother will look to be one of college football's most punishing duos.
BYU is coming off of a very successful season in 2024, going 11-2 and winning the Alamo Bowl over Colorado, and despite entering a brand new era this season, the Cougars are still considered a major contender in the Big 12.
Even before he earned the starting job at BYU, leaving Stanford made a lot of sense for Bachmeier. Entering a situation where there are a lot of quarterbacks in the QB room, Bachmeier was turning heads during his couple of practices with the Cardinal but was still considered a long shot to start.
With quarterbacks Elijah Brown, Ben Gulbranson and Dylan Rizk the three main guys who were competing for the job, along with Bachmeier. BYU then lost former starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff to an honor code violation, opening up the opportunity for Bachmeier to compete for the job.
In high school, Bachmeier shined at Murrieta Valley High School, totaling nearly 7,000 passing yards to go along with 59 touchdown passes, 1,724 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.
BYU will face a tough schedule this season, but one that could end up being favorable if the Cougars prove to be as good as advertised. After their opening game against Portland State, the Cougars host Stanford at home before hitting the road for the first time to take on East Carolina.
BYU then begins conference play in week five when they hit the road to face Colorado, followed by a home game against West Virginia.