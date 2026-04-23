Andrew Luck Has a Bold Outlook for Stanford Football in 2026

After a long offseason, the Stanford Cardinal are back on the field for spring practice in anticipation for the 2026 season. Ushering in a new era with the hiring new head coach Tavita Pritchard, the Cardinal ready to prove that they have what it takes to be competitive in today's era of college football and return to national relevance.

The rebuild of Stanford football has been a long one, and has included making an unprecedented hire to oversee the operation, hiring general manager Andrew Luck. Stanford's standout quarterback from 2008 to 2011 before playing six seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Luck was hired in November of 2024 to lead the football program and restore its previous greatness.

Now entering his second season in charge, Luck is confident that this year's team could be the one that breaks through and creates a sense that Stanford football is truly back.

Andrew Luck hypes upcoming season

Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; General manager of the Stanford Cardinal football program Andrew Luck reacts during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Sitting down for an interview with The Athletic, Luck was asked about a variety of topics, but most notably spoke about Stanford's team heading into the fall and how confident he is that this team can compete in a loaded Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

And for Luck, his confidence in the team starts with coach Pritchard, knowing from the start that he was the guy they needed to lead the charge and be the face of the Cardinal's impending resurgence.

"He has a vision for a style of play that is physical, that is fast, that I think will lend itself very well. His experience here at Stanford, both as a player and as a coach previously — he’ll best unlock the superpowers of our young men."

Pritchard is known for his knack of developing talent, and was also a key recruiter during his first stint on Stanford's staff. He's been central to the program landing guys like Christian McCaffrey, Tanner McKee and others over the years.

And while he will play an even bigger role in recruiting now that he is back on The Farm as the head coach, Pritchard and Luck will make sure to work together in a collaborative effort to ensure that the program is finding the right talent. Part of that is predicated upon trust in the coaching staff to make the key roster judgements, too, which Luck ensures will be a collaborative decision.

"Certainly, there are tough decisions that have to be made, and someone has to own up and be accountable to it at the end of the day, and it’s certainly me to our bosses," Luck added. "But we have a very collaborative decision-making process."

Utilizing the portal vs. internal development

While high school prospects still get a lot of interest, a big part of building a roster nowadays is the transfer portal. Most teams field rosters with large chunks comprised of portal players, giving them guys with experience that can come in and play right away.

But in Stanford's case, its focus is on bringing in its own players and developing them into stars—something that the program has always done. Signing only six players from the portal this offseason, a low number for a Power Four program, the Cardinal will rely on those six guys, but will also want to make sure that they develop high school players to maintain sustainable success for the future.

"Our aim is to be on the lower side of the continuum of players in and players out via the portal. We want to be a place where there’s fidelity to coming and developing. I think high school recruiting will be our bread and butter," Luck said.

"I think our young men are believing in what we’re doing here, with retention being incredibly important to us, especially of older players," Luck added. "It’s a violent game, and a calloused, hardened soul oftentimes can help you win a game a little more consistently."

But despite all that, Luck's faith in this year's team is unwavering. Not only does he believe that this year's roster is capable of competing amongst other Power Four programs, but he also has belief that this team has what it takes to compete for both the ACC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.