ChatGPT Predicts Stanford Football to go 6-6, With Some Shocking Wins
Football season is still three months away, but it's also the next sport up with both baseball and softball seasons coming to a close recently. The Cardinal have been victim to some tough years, as Stanford has finished 3-9 four years in a row. However, with the new hiring of Frank Reich and some new key pieces added via the transfer portal and recruiting, football on The Farm could be on the rise.
With some uncertainty on how to project the Stanford football season, we asked what the team's record would be, and which games they would win. Here is what ChatGPT told us.
August 23 at Hawaii
ChatGPT predicts the Cardinal to start the year on a high note, taking down Mountain West opponent Hawaii 31-20. It would be Stanford's fifth time taking down the Rainbow Warriors in team history, winning all five matchups. 1-0
September 6 at BYU
The Cardinal are predicted to come up short in Provo, losing 24-35, marking their first loss of the year. Although a loss wouldn't be ideal for Stanford, the Cougars will likely be massive favorites in this one, considering their successful 2024 year, meaning an 11 point loss may actually be a decent step in the right direction. 1-1
September 13 vs Boston College
Stanford gets a tight 27-24 home win to add to their early resume. It will mark just their second home ACC win, beating just Louisville inside Stanford Stadium last season. Winning a close home opener would be positive, and bring high hopes to the farm amidst their 2-1 start. 2-1
September 20 at Virginia
This will be a tough one in Charlottesville, but prediction is that the Cardinal get it done in a close one, 24-21. Stanford will improve to 3-1 on the year and 2-0 in conference play. This win would provide a spark, as Stanford will have to travel 2,800 miles to compete. 3-1
September 27 vs San Jose State
ChatGPT is confident about this one. It predicts Stanford to come out with an easy victory, 35-17, over one of their Bay Area rivals. With a loss last year, the expectation is that the Cardinal will bounce back at home, and dominate, proving their dominance in the South Bay. 4-1
October 11 at SMU
Although Stanford started 4-1, this is where their early season wonders come to an end. The prediction is for the Mustangs to win 42-28 in Dallas. With SMU coming off of a College Football Playoff, expecting the Cardinal to take them down would be a bit of a stretch. Stanford lost 40-10 against a No. 10 ranked SMU program last season at home. 4-2
October 18 vs Florida State
Although Florida State had a terrible 2024 campaign, we all know how good the Seminoles truly can be, and ChatGPT certainly thinks they're ready to turn things around in 2025. It predicts the Noles to win 38-17, and give Stanford their first home loss of the year. Regardless, the Cardinal would still be 4-3, which fans would be more than happy about. 4-3
October 25 at Miami
Stanford will go east for a far road trip to take on the Hurricanes on a two-game losing streak. The expectation is that the Canes win 34-20, as Miami is just too much for Stanford in this one. Despite losing Cam Ward to the NFL, bringing in former Georgia QB1 Carson Beck will provide a change in culture, but the Canes still dominate at home. 4-4
November 1 vs Pitt
After three straight losses, Stanford is projected to come home and pick up a win against the Panthers, improving their record to 5-4, and just one win away from a bowl game. It has the final score at 28-24, as the Cardinal win a nail-biter at home. 5-4
November 8 at North Carolina:
In Stanford’s first matchup against Bill Belichick, AI says that the Cardinal will fall short in Chapel Hill, 21-31. With so much unknown going into next year, it is tough to predict the Tar Heels, but AI gives them the benefit of the doubt in the former NFL Head Coach matchup. 5-5
November 15 vs Cal
With a bowl game on the line and a homesick axe, the prediction here is for the Cardinal to get it done. With Stanford struggling to win the Big Game recently, this would be a huge shift in culture, as well as earn the Cardinal a bowl game birth. This would truly be the highlight of the season. All of the other predictions could be false, but if this one stands, up, then it has been a good season. 6-5
November 22 vs Notre Dame
The final game of the season will be against the former national champion finalist, where the expectation if that the Irish win 35-17. With Stanford already securing a bowl game, this one won’t mean as much as anticipated earlier in the season. However, the Cardinal won just two years ago despite going 3-9, showing that anything is possible in this rivalry game. 6-6
Overall, AI predicts the Cardinal to finish 6-6, with a 4-4 conference record, and a rivalry win against Cal. I’m sure a season record of 6-6 would make Stanford fans ecstatic, making a bowl game and ending the 3-9 loop that the Cardinal have been a part of in recent seasons.