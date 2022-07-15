Skip to main content

Colorado AD fires shots at USC and UCLA leaving Pac-12: 'We didn't lose any team that has appeared in CFP playoff game'

Maybe the rest of the Pac-12 isn't as concerned about losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten

With a decision made by USC and UCLA to flee the Pac-12 for greener pastures that is the Big Ten, many people have come to the conclusion that the Pac-12 is a fish out of water breathing its last breaths. 

However, the 10 remaining schools within the conference have firmly maintained confidence that they will be able to figure out a solution and stick together. There has also been some recent spirited shots fired in regards to the matter by Colorado's Athletic Director, Rick George. 

He expressed to the Denver Post that the remaining schools will just fine, even firing off a shot at the departing programs saying:

“So everybody is clear, we didn’t lose any team that has appeared in a CFP playoff game...” 

While he isn't wrong, only two teams have made the CFP in Oregon and Washington who made it most recently in 2017.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Regardless of playoff appearances, the conference's main focus is forming a contingency plan to stay afloat whether that be merging with the ACC or forming a mega-conference with the Big 12. George did however express his support for new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff saying:

“Our focus is going to be on keeping our conference aligned,” George said. “We still have the strength of our conference with the 10 schools. I feel really good about George (Kliavkoff, the Pac-12 commissioner) and what he’s doing. I can tell you the ADs are aligned on where we think this needs to go. We’re bullish on the future. We think there’s a lot of strength with the 10 schools. We’re really just focused on staying aligned and moving forward with the 10 schools we have. I think George has done a really good job collaborating with us. We’ve met consistently for the past 10 days, 11 days.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place. Our thing is we’ve got to keep our conference stable. We’re doing that and the ADs are committed to making sure the 10 of us stay together and we’ll see what the future brings in the days and weeks ahead.”

The conference and the rest of the world continue to wait in suspense in order to hear any news in regards to their future, which is expected to become more clear after ESPN's current exclusive, 30-day negotiating window with the conference to see if there are any appealing offers.

 

In This Article (4)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Colorado AD fires shots at USC and UCLA leaving Pac-12: 'We didn't lose any team that has appeared in CFP playoff game'

By Kevin Borbajust now
Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd after teeing off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods soaks in what could be his last walk at St. Andrews

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Barclay Brown walks on the 18th green during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Stanford's Barclay Brown gets off to hot start at The Open

By Kevin Borba19 hours ago
Tiger Woods reacts after a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods struggles to overcome windy conditions during first-round at The Open

By Kevin Borba20 hours ago
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball as Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Former Cardinal that are worth drafting in fantasy football

By Kevin Borba21 hours ago
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Pac-12 teams ranked by football conference championships

By Kevin BorbaJul 14, 2022
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Ranking the best Pac-12 uniforms

By Kevin BorbaJul 14, 2022
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Recruiting

Four-star defensive line target Enow Etta commits to Michigan

By Kevin BorbaJul 14, 2022