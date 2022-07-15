Colorado AD fires shots at USC and UCLA leaving Pac-12: 'We didn't lose any team that has appeared in CFP playoff game'

With a decision made by USC and UCLA to flee the Pac-12 for greener pastures that is the Big Ten, many people have come to the conclusion that the Pac-12 is a fish out of water breathing its last breaths.

However, the 10 remaining schools within the conference have firmly maintained confidence that they will be able to figure out a solution and stick together. There has also been some recent spirited shots fired in regards to the matter by Colorado's Athletic Director, Rick George.

He expressed to the Denver Post that the remaining schools will just fine, even firing off a shot at the departing programs saying:

“So everybody is clear, we didn’t lose any team that has appeared in a CFP playoff game...”

While he isn't wrong, only two teams have made the CFP in Oregon and Washington who made it most recently in 2017.

Regardless of playoff appearances, the conference's main focus is forming a contingency plan to stay afloat whether that be merging with the ACC or forming a mega-conference with the Big 12. George did however express his support for new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff saying:

“Our focus is going to be on keeping our conference aligned,” George said. “We still have the strength of our conference with the 10 schools. I feel really good about George (Kliavkoff, the Pac-12 commissioner) and what he’s doing. I can tell you the ADs are aligned on where we think this needs to go. We’re bullish on the future. We think there’s a lot of strength with the 10 schools. We’re really just focused on staying aligned and moving forward with the 10 schools we have. I think George has done a really good job collaborating with us. We’ve met consistently for the past 10 days, 11 days.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place. Our thing is we’ve got to keep our conference stable. We’re doing that and the ADs are committed to making sure the 10 of us stay together and we’ll see what the future brings in the days and weeks ahead.”

The conference and the rest of the world continue to wait in suspense in order to hear any news in regards to their future, which is expected to become more clear after ESPN's current exclusive, 30-day negotiating window with the conference to see if there are any appealing offers.