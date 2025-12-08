SI

Commanders Receive Unfortunate Injury Update on Veteran TE Zach Ertz

Ertz was carted off during Sunday’s Commanders–Vikings game.

Commanders tight end Zach Ertz will miss the rest of the 2025 season with a torn ACL.
Zach Ertz left Sunday’s Commanders–Vikings game with a pretty severe knee injury. On Monday, Washington coach Dan Quinn told reporters that the tight end suffered a torn ACL, meaning his 2025 season is over.

The 35-year-old now has a lot to contemplate in the offseason. Ertz was likely nearing a retirement sooner rather than later already, so depending on how much recovery is needed, the veteran tight end may put an end to his career this offseason.

The injury occurred in the third quarter after Vikings safety Jay Ward hit Ertz low under his right knee while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Ertz had to be helped off the field by the medical staff, and then he was carted off the field to the locker room. Mariota comforted Ertz while he was on the cart as the tight end was seen crying.

In 13 games with Washington this season, Ertz caught 49 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns. We’ll see what the 2026 season brings for him.

