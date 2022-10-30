Skip to main content

Despite Big 12 reaching new media rights deal first, Pac-12 is confident they can do better

The Big 12 was able to secure a media rights deal before the Pac-12
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Big 12 is making some major moves this weekend in terms of media rights deals. 

Even though we all knew this was going to happen, as it was reported that the Big 12 was on track to land a deal in a "matter of weeks", the sense around the college football world is that the sky is falling again for the Pac-12. 

While it definitely doesn't help the Pac-12 by any means that the Big 12 was able to not only secure a deal, but to do so before them, the confidence around the Pac-12 is still high. 

That's right, according to Pac-12 insider John Canzano, there is confidence out of the Pac-12's corner that they can get a deal that is better than $50 million annually. While Canzano's source didn't seem very long winded about their thought they did go on to say:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We are very confident to beat that number...”

Canzano touched on where the Pac-12 is at in their negotiations saying:

The Pac-12 is still negotiating. The original projections from industry sources placed the annual payouts in the range of $27 million to $29 million for the 10 remaining members. That would have put the Pac-12 Conference 10-15 percent below the Big 12. But that was before Amazon waded into the fray.

There is a belief that Amazon could help significantly boost the revenue that the Pac-12 will earn, but only time will tell. As I wrote about a few days ago, The Pac-12 CEO Group is scheduled meet this upcoming week. That likely won't lead to a deal at that time, but it will help point them in the right direction. It is expected that it will likely be three to four weeks before there is "clarity" in regards to a deal, which will then lead to a finalized media rights agreement.  

Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Football

Despite Big 12 reaching new media rights deal first, Pac-12 is confident they can do better

By Kevin Borba
; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at the Rose Bowl.
Football

College football: Recapping Stanford's Week 9 loss to #12 UCLA

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 9 game at #12 UCLA

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

College football Week 9: How to Watch Stanford @ # 12 UCLA, Game Info, Betting Odds

By Kevin Borba
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.
Football

Four must-watch Week 9 college football games

By Kevin Borba
The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl
Football

Best college football bets for Week 9

By Kevin Borba
; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw leads players onto the field before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Looking at Stanford's Remaining Schedule

By Marco Martinez
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.
Football

David Shaw among 247Sports' coaches on the hot seat

By Kevin Borba