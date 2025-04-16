Emmett Mosley V Has Officially Left Stanford
Another former Cardinal has found a new home. In the midst of a coaching change within Stanford football, wide receiver Emmett Mosley V was one of the players to put his name into the transfer portal. And now, it appears that Mosley has wasted no time in finding his next home, revealing his commitment to play for the Texas Longhorns in 2025.
A former three-star prospect out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Mosley originally committed to Stanford over offers from UCLA, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia and LSU among others, before opting to take his talents to The Farm.
Despite missing the first part of his freshman campaign due to an injury, Mosley made his college debut in Stanford's game against Clemson and quickly showed his elite level talent.
In his one season with Stanford, Mosley V caught 48 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns and despite Elic Ayomanor being the team's No. 1 receiver, Mosley became a major piece for the offense.
With Ayomanor headed to the NFL and guys such as Ismael Cisse and Mudia Reuben transferring, Mosley was expected to take over as the Cardinal's number one pass catcher for this season and have an even bigger role.
But as uncertainty looms over the future of the Stanford program and with Mosley eager to keep making a name for himself, he opted to leave the Cardinal and instead go to program in Texas that is much more proven. Making it all the way to the College Football Playoff Semifinal before losing to Ohio State, Mosley joins a Longhorns team with major championship aspirations.
Mosley's addition to Texas comes at the ideal time for the program. With wide receivers Isaiah Bond, Silas Bolden and Matthew Golden all departing for the NFL, Mosley V comes in with a legit shot at earning the No. 1 receiver role right out of the gate.
With a highly touted quarterback in Arch Manning slated to take over the reins from Quinn Ewers, Mosley will have one of the best quarterbacks in the nation throwing him the ball.
For Stanford, losing Mosley will be a tough pill to swallow. Not only did he have the potential to give the Cardinal an elite level No. 1 wide receiver, but the chemistry he had formed with quarterback Elijah Brown could have made Brown's transition into the full-time starter role much easier.
It also looked like Mosley was completely healthy, which could have put him in line to show the Cardinal program what is able to do with a full season of games under his belt.
But with Mosley gone, the Cardinal will need to use the next man up mentality. Other receivers currently on Stanford's roster include Tiger Bachmeier, CJ Williams, Caden High, Jordan Onovughe and Marcus Brown, among others.
The Cardinal will continue this week with spring practice, before wrapping it up with the spring game on April 26. In terms of what is in store for the regular season, the Cardinal will face a tough slate of games as they look to take a step in the right direction and improve upon four straight 3-9 seasons.